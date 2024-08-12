Sennheiser HD 620S Launches in India, priced for Rs 32990

Sennheiser has unveiled its latest addition to the acclaimed HD 600 series with the launch of the HD 620S closed-back headphones in India. Tailored for audiophiles who prioritize high-quality, immersive sound in a private listening environment, these headphones offer a premium experience focusing on precision and clarity.

The HD 620S features a custom-engineered 42mm dynamic transducer, delivering a smooth, airy audio profile with deep, resonant bass. This sound signature closely mirrors the open-back models in the HD 600 series, yet with the added benefit of enhanced isolation.

A key component of the HD 620S is its 150-ohm aluminum voice coil, which boasts a high damping factor to improve transient response. This results in crystal-clear, punchy dynamics that span the entire frequency spectrum, making these headphones an excellent choice for audiophiles and gamers who demand detailed audio output.

Sennheiser Specifications:

Build and Comfort: The HD 620S is constructed with a metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings, ensuring durability and comfort even during extended listening sessions. The design is carefully calibrated to create an instant "sweet spot," offering an immersive audio experience from the moment you put it on.

Acoustic Design: A steel plate integrated into the rear of the headphones helps isolate internal reflections, preserving the purity of the sound. The angled baffle allows for free air movement, simulating the open feel of open-back headphones while providing precise imaging akin to a well-tuned loudspeaker system.

Noise Isolation: The HD 620S is engineered for those who need to shut out external noise without sacrificing sound quality. It delivers a broad soundstage, avoiding the "boxy" sound often associated with closed-back designs.

Additional Accessories: The headphones include a 1.8-meter detachable cable that terminates in a 3.5mm stereo plug, equipped with an integrated locking screw for secure attachment to the included 6.3mm adapter. For added convenience, a storage pouch is also provided.

Furthermore, Sennheiser is set to introduce an optional balanced 4.4mm cable later this summer, designed to be compatible with an expanding selection of high-fidelity devices.

Pricing and Availability:

The Sennheiser HD 620S is now available for purchase at a launch price of Rs 32,990. It can be ordered through the official Sennheiser webshop, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. This new release is poised to become a favorite among audiophiles and professionals seeking top-tier audio performance in a closed-back design.

Technical Specifications:

Wearing Style: Wired Headband

Ear Coupling: Around-the-Ear (Circumaural)

Acoustic Principle: Closed-back

Ear Pad Material: Artificial leather

Transducer Principle: Dynamic (single driver)

Transducer Size: 42mm with 38mm Duofol diaphragm

Wired Connectivity: 3.5mm (Single-Ended) & 6.35mm (Single-Ended)

Microphone: None

Frequency Response: 6 Hz – 30 kHz