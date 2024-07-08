UBON Wireless Collar Microphone Podcast Series: Know Price and Details

UBON has unveiled its latest cutting-edge product, the Wireless Collar Microphone GT-455 Podcast Series, which aims to revolutionize audio recording with its sophisticated features, elegant design, and superior performance.

The Wireless Collar Microphone GT-455 Podcast Series by UBON is designed to deliver pristine, high-fidelity audio. Incorporating Hi-Fi audio technology, this microphone ensures that every sound, from speech to music, is captured and reproduced with extraordinary clarity and precision. It is the ideal tool for podcasters, online meeting participants, and content creators on social media, offering professional-level audio quality that distinctly enhances the listening experience.

UBON Wireless Collar Specifications

Engineered with Hi-Fi audio technology, the microphone guarantees crystal-clear sound, capturing every detail with remarkable fidelity. This makes it perfect for diverse applications, such as podcast recording, video content creation, and online meetings.

Extended Battery Life

The GT-455 boasts an impressive 30-hour battery life, allowing users to engage in extended recording sessions without worrying about frequent recharging. This longevity is particularly beneficial for long events, live streams, or marathon recording sessions.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

The microphone is equipped with advanced active noise cancellation technology, which effectively minimizes ambient noise. Whether in a noisy café, a crowded office, or an outdoor setting, the ANC ensures that your voice is clear and undisturbed, making your recordings crisp and professional.

Other features

Featuring Type-C charging, the GT-455 offers fast and efficient recharging. The convenience of Type-C connectivity means you can quickly power up the microphone and resume your activities without enduring lengthy wait times. Additionally, the microphone comes with a premium charging case, adding to its convenience and portability.

The GT-455’s versatility makes it suitable for a wide array of users and scenarios. Content creators, educators, business professionals, and fitness trainers will all benefit from this microphone. It excels in recording high-quality audio for videos, live streaming sessions, online classes, webinars, and virtual meetings.

Price and availability

Priced at Rs. 5,999, the UBON Wireless Collar Microphone GT-455 Podcast Series offers an affordable solution for those looking to enhance their audio recording capabilities without breaking the bank. The microphone is available for purchase at nearby offline retail stores.

Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-founder of UBON, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce our Wireless Collar Microphone. These microphones offer exceptional features and sound quality at a reasonable price. Our commitment to innovation and quality remains strong, and we believe this product will be a game-changer.”

Overall, the UBON Wireless Collar Microphone GT-455 Podcast Series stands out as a high-performance, user-friendly, and cost-effective option for anyone seeking to upgrade their audio recording setup. Its combination of advanced technology, extended battery life, and user-centric features makes it an essential tool for modern audio needs.