Baatu Technologies Unveils India's First and Safest Smart Tab for Kids

Baatu Tech proudly introduces the 'Enable Tab', powered by the Android 12 operating system—India's leading parental control tablet designed to safeguard children in the virtual realm. It is conveniently available for purchase on Baatu Tech's official website and popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Enable Tab Features

The 'Enable Tab' leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance digital parenting capabilities. As the flavor of the season, AI plays a pivotal role in the tablet's functionality, particularly in the identification of inappropriate content.

The device’s claim to fame lies in the ability of the AI models to detect and alert parents about potentially harmful material, ensuring a safe and secure online environment for children.

Its parental control system is distinct, offering a seamless link between the "Baatu Parenting App" and the 'Enable' tab, providing detailed insights into children's online activities. The Enable Tab does not work without being connected to the parenting app, thus ensuring that every minute spent online is supervised and safe for your ward.

The organization further ensures the security and privacy of children by employing end-to-end encryption, assuring that personal information remains protected and is not used for advertising purposes. Other key features include:

Geo-Fencing: Creating virtual perimeters to notify users when entering or leaving specific areas.

Screen Time Monitoring: Enabling parents to set daily screen time limits and gain insights into device and app usage through detailed statistics.

App Control/Monitoring: Parental access to lock or unlock specific applications

Identifying Inappropriate Content: Scanning all content sources for inappropriate material using AI models

Battery Level Monitoring: Tracking and notifying parents when the battery reaches critical levels

Providing parents with call usage statistics, text monitoring, and call whitelisting

Additionally, the Enable Tab is a powerhouse tablet that can handle anything you throw at it. It's perfect for students, professionals, and families needing a device to keep up with their busy lifestyles. It boasts a large and clear 10.1-inch HD display, a powerful MediaTek processor, dual cameras, supreme speakers, and a long-lasting 6000mAh battery.

Furthermore, Baatu Tech recognizes the need to address critical concerns about online safety, including mental health. The 'Enable Tab' introduces a suicide alert feature, utilizing AI algorithms to identify potential signs of distress in children's online activities. This groundbreaking functionality goes beyond traditional parental control measures, providing parents with timely alerts and resources to intervene and support their children during vulnerable moments.

Sandeep Kumar, Founder & Managing Director, of Baatu Tech said, “In an age of hyper-connectivity, the widespread use of phones to keep children occupied sparked our interest in understanding the impact on the next generation. While acknowledging the need for digital literacy, we must ensure that what should function as a boon does not become a bane. The Enable Tab is the perfect way to strike this balance. It embodies our effort to ensure that every child can explore the depths of the internet without risking their well-being. "

Availability and Pricing

The smart tablet can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart or the Company’s Website at the price of Rs 15,999.