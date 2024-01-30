Backup your WhatsApp Chats Now on Google Drive Storage: Check All Details

The announcement on the inclusion of your chat backup in Google Drive Storage was made by WhatsApp a year ago. It appears that users of the Android beta have received the update. Regardless of whether they are using Google Cloud storage's free or premium version, several customers have reported that they have run out of storage.

WhatsApp may ultimately make the upgrade available to all users, even if it now only affects beta testers. In light of the recent change, you will need to arrange your Google Drive storage so that you can save adequate space for other media files in addition to backing up your WhatsApp chats.

How will Drive ease WhatsApp data storage?

Currently, Google Drive offers 15GB of free storage, which includes all your documents, files, photos, and videos. The only other way to manage your WhatsApp backup is to use your phone and the built-in WhatsApp tool to transfer WhatsApp data between two phones while switching between them. However, Google Drive backups always offer better flexibility and are more reliable.

Transfer WhatsApp chats without Google Drive

If you don't want to back up your chats to your Google account, you can still transfer them between Android devices using WhatsApp Chat.

It is important to make sure that your new phone uses the same phone number as the old one, and the new phone should not be registered with WhatsApp until the transfer process starts on the old phone.

In addition, both phones must be close and connected to a power source. Some device permissions are required to start streaming. This includes enabling Wi-Fi (does not need to be connected to a network). In Android 12 and above, the device also requires precise location permissions.

Additionally, WhatsApp says that users will receive the update 30 days before the update is released in the public version of the app. This will probably happen in the first half of 2024, but we have to wait for an official announcement.

Here are the steps to transfer WhatsApp chat history: