Baidu to bring AI features on Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones in China

The South Korean manufacturer has positioned its most recent line of smartphones as the first in a series of AI models. Baidu stated in a statement that text arrangement, translation, and summary will be aided by Baidu's artificial intelligence systems.

Additionally, it will offer backend support for Samsung's "circle to search" function, which is managed in other countries by Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

Baidu partnering with Samsung for AI

Google's Android software is the backbone of most smartphones in China, but the company's mobile add-on services and app store are unavailable, leaving local companies to fill the gaps through alternatives such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. WeChat. For Baidu, the Samsung deal marks a significant deployment of its Ernie AI, one of the first and best efforts to create a Chinese challenger to OpenAI ChatGPT.

Samsung aims to increase its small share in China, the world's largest smartphone market. The company's foldable devices give it a clear position in the premium segment, and deeper integration with local services like Baidu could lure more consumers away from the iPhone or Apple Inc's local brands.

What features does the Samsung S24 AI keyboard offer?

Samsung Keyboard's Galaxy AI integration brings generative texts that include the ability to reformulate sentences in different styles and moods. For example, you can type something and ask Samsung's AI keyboard to type it back with a professional tone, a normal tone, or even with social media, including all the emojis and hashtags.

Real-Time Translation

The Galaxy AI in Samsung's keyboard can also translate messages or texts in real time. For example, you send a text message to someone who does not speak the same language. Instead of copying the text every time and pasting it into some translation app and then typing your reply or message and then translating it into the other person's language. All this sounds like quite a difficult and tiring task.

Galaxy AI solves this problem with real-time translation. All users have to do is press the new Galaxy AI icon on Samsung's keyboard, select the chat translation option and languages ​​for sender and receiver, and start sending text messages.

It automatically translates sent and received messages into selected languages. It also translates the messages you have sent and the messages you want to send into a language that the next person can understand.