BGMI Maker Krafton Reveals Indian-themed Mobile Game ‘Garuda Saga’

Krafton's latest mobile game with an Indian theme is called Garuda Saga.

In this adventure game with a rogue-like style, players assume the character of Garuda.

Pre-registrations for Garuda Saga are now available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

The creator of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Krafton, has revealed "Garuda Saga," a brand-new mobile game with an Indian theme. Alchemist Games, a Seoul, South Korea-based mobile game development company, collaborated on the game's development. Garuda Saga is a rogue-like adventure game where players can pick and mold their fate, based on the Indian tapestry.

"We are excited to introduce Garuda Saga, a distinctive mobile game that deftly combines exciting gameplay with a deep Indian story, to our Indian audience. The game's captivating story, enjoyable gameplay features, unique modes, and frequent updates completely reinvent the roguelike genre. Another significant achievement in KRAFTON's history of providing immersive and culturally relevant gaming experiences for the Indian gaming community is the release of the Garuda Saga,” said Anuj Sahani, Lead of the Garuda Saga and Head of the KRAFTON Incubator Program.

Garuda Saga, Indian-themed mobile game

According to Krafton, the Garuda Saga "promises visually stunning and engaging experiences suitable for both hardcore and casual gamers." Here, players can adventure and play as Garuda, who is trying to conquer his mentor's kingdom and discover the secrets of his past.

Garuda Saga Gameplay

Players take on the role of Garuda, a hero trying to help King Allu escape from the depths of Hell. An immersive adventure, the game spans 19 immersive chapters, each with up to 15 multi-wave levels. Armed only with a bow and arrow, Garuda must defeat his enemies and use his hidden skills and abilities.

Because of the rogue-like gameplay mechanics, Garuda Saga is quite similar to Angel Saga, an earlier game by Alchemist Games. But Krafton made it clear that the Garuda Saga has new characters, a new plot, and other things. The game will only be available in India, and every part of it has been designed with the Indian market in mind.

When will Garuda Saga Pre-Registration kick off?

Garuda Saga pre-registration is now open on the Google Play Store and App Store for Android and iPhone. When you join Garuda Saga, you will get a special launch bonus and a unique starter pack. These benefits are given to Indian users only.