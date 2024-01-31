Budget expectations for GenAI and innovation

The Union Budget 2024 is just a day away. Here is what the Indian tech industry is expecting.

Manish Mittal, Head of Global Delivery, and India Country Head, Axtria:

"The Union Budget 2024 presents an opportunity to prioritize R&D and talent development, fueling the emergence of pioneering technology solutions from our shores, including the complex, but vital industry of pharma and life sciences."

Neha Sampat, CEO-Founder at Contentstack:

“For the 2024 budget, we urge a bold commitment to supporting and evangelizing female entrepreneurship. This means concrete policies: dedicated funds and incentives for women-led startups, subsidies for companies prioritizing gender diversity, and educational reforms to bridge the gender gap at the Indian workplace. Empowering women in entrepreneurship is key to India’s robust growth. Their inclusion not only diversifies the business landscape but should also propel the nation towards unprecedented economic heights.”

Nishant Patel, Serial Entrepreneur, Founder, and CTO of Contentstack:

"As India stands on the cusp of a startup revolution, the 2024 budget needs to fuel this momentum with policies supporting innovation and ease of doing business. It’s time for a bold leap forward, making India not just a market or an IT services hub for the world, but a crucible for global entrepreneurial success."