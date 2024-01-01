10 tech we’d like to see flourish in 2024

Technologies like the cloud are already ubiquitous. During the pandemic ecommerce and HealthTech really took off. 5G has been implemented in India. When it comes to GenAI, all the top companies of the world are working at breakneck speed. ChatGPT has been around for more than a year.

Here are ten other technologies we’d like to see flourish in 2024:

1. AgriTech: While this received a fillip in the pandemic, we still have a long way to go. India has a huge pool of farmers. They need all the help they can get to minimize their efforts and maximize their profits.

2. Assistive Tech: According to WHO estimates, 1.3 billion people experience “significant disability”. Any of us may become temporarily disabled and we all will become senior citizens. We need to integrate Assistive Tech into the very fabric of technology.

3. 3D printing: This has made great strides and can do almost anything, but it remains way under its potential. 3D printers are yet to become common household items. Once that happens, we will enter the next stage.

4. Sustainability tech: If we have to bring true sustainability and build a circular economy, then the only solutions can come from technology (not from politics and activism).

5. VR headsets: Before the Metaverse takes off, VR headsets have to become popular. That way the world will watch with interest the launch of the Apple Vision Pro. They kicked off the MP3 player and smartphone markets. Can they do the same here?

6. Drones: While drones also took off during the pandemic and were used for a variety of things, they can be used in almost every profession and situation. It’s a welcome move that India has a national drone policy to increase their penetration.

7. Robotics: Robots of all sizes and shapes are a hit in the factory and repetitive industry applications. They are now ready to come into the home in a big way. We just have to overcome the uncanny valley. They can really help with housework and senior citizens.

8. Quantum computing: We keep inching closer to the era of quantum, but we are not there yet. It is imperative for Indian to catch up with the quantum supremacy efforts of both the US and China.

9. Blockchain: The most widely used application continues to be cryptocurrency. But blockchain is much more than that and can bring transparency to banks, government and supply chains. Blockchain-as-a-Service is a right step in that direction.

10. Genomics: This is a great tech to give personalized medicine to each and every Indian. Risk predictions will be quite handy, and it even has applications in agriculture.