Our greatest fears are close

Way back in 1980, Hazel O’Connor released the song Eighth Day talking about Man rather than God building the world in six days…

“On the sixth man prepares his final dream:

In our image, let's make robots for our slaves

Imagine all the time that we can save

Computers, machines, the silicon dream

Seventh he retired from the scene”

On the day after that…

“On the eighth day machine just got upset

A problem man had never seen as yet

No time for flight, a blinding light

And nothing but a void, forever night”

It wasn’t the first lament about the world-ending dangers thanks to an AI-like entity. It would not be the last. Throughout the 1980s we survived the scare of viruses shutting down the world. In the 1990s it was the Y2K crisis that could be a doomsday. Post-2000 tech has been growing by leaps and bounds pulling more and more of the offline world online all the while clouding it in the all-pervading world of the cloud.

Eventually if everything is on the cloud requiring non-stop computing, maintenance and electricity, then what happens if the global power button gets switched off? If one day (as many consider is inevitable) AI controls everything, what happens if it decides to take off? There is a Joan D. Vinge science fiction story to affect where once the AI entity reaches its full capacity and knows everything that there is to know, it simply decides to shut off. Mission accomplished na?

Recently the Crowdstrike outage led to the immediate crash of millions of computers, the cancelling of thousands of flights and the loss of billions of dollars. One estimate said that more than half of the Fortune 1000 companies were affected in one way or another. Communications. Banking. Healthcare. Ground transport. Retail. There were repercussions all over the world.

China, Russia and Iran were some of the countries that looked unaffected, but that’s because they are not that dependent on the US tech ecosystem. The rest of the world was not so lucky. Is it time for India to develop an Internet ecosystem of its own to guard against such global outages? Every country may choose to put their critical infrastructure in a domestic silo while opening most of the routine stuff to the global network. Clearly this must be thought through because if an error caused this, what would a successful dedicated malicious attack do?

The song Eighth Day has an even more grim ending…

“He said: Behold what man has done

There’s not a world for anyone

Nobody laughed, nobody cried

World’s at an end, everyone has died

Forever amen (amen), amen (amen), amen (amen)”