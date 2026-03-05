Apple introduces MacBook Neo, a new entry-level Mac

Apple has launched the MacBook Neo, the lowest-priced Mac laptop to date with a price of Rs 69,900 in India. The launch of this product represents a major change in Apple's strategy for its entry-level laptops by appealing to new users and students who typically purchase Windows or Chromebook computers. The device arrives at a time when searches for “MacBook Neo price in India” and “cheapest MacBook for college” are trending across consumer tech platforms. By pricing the MacBook Neo under Rs 70,000, Apple is also looking to grow its market share in the budget PC segment.

What is most unusual about the MacBook Neo is that it does not use one of Apple’s M-series processors. Instead, the MacBook Neo will use the A18 Pro chip, which is the same chip used in the iPhone 16 Pro.

A Mac powered by an iPhone-class chip

For the past few years Apple's Mac lineup has mostly been built around the M-series architecture, but the MacBook Neo takes a bit of a detour. It's powered by the A18 Pro chip, which is essentially the same class of processor that's been inside iPhones lately. This is a first for Apple using an iPhone-class chip in a full-fledged Mac.

The A18 Pro includes:

6-core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores

5-core GPU

Integrated neural processing designed to support AI-driven system features

In practical terms, this configuration is pretty well suited for the kind of everyday computing tasks most people do: browsing the web, editing documents, streaming video, and making presentations.

When you buy one, you can expect 8 GB RAM to go with it, and you can get it with storage up to 512 GB SSD.

MacBook Neo price in India and hardware trade-offs

The base MacBook Neo starts at Rs 69,900 for the 256 GB model. If you want the 512 GB version, that'll cost you Rs 79,900.

To get to that price point, Apple had to cut some corners and leave some features behind that are found in higher-end MacBooks.

Some of the specs you get in the box include:

A 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a nice 2408 × 1506 resolution

The display is pretty bright, at 500 nits.

There are two USB-C ports, each able to handle USB3 and USB2.

The 1080p FaceTime camera is on board.

Dual-speaker audio system

Notable omissions include MagSafe charging and a backlit keyboard, both present on the MacBook Air lineup. The device includes a 36.5 Wh battery, with Apple estimating up to 16 hours of video streaming on a single charge.

Is 8GB of RAM enough in 2026?

One of the most common questions that keeps popping up in the early conversations is, "Is 8GB RAM still enough for a MacBook Neo?"

When it comes to basic productivity tasks on a Mac, memory management is still pretty slick. Students who just need a web browser, some productivity apps, or a video call will probably be okay but, let's be real, things start to get a little hairy with more demanding tasks like video editing or virtualization. The base config just isn't built to handle that kind of workload.

This debate has been kicking around tech forums and social media for a while now.

MacBook Neo gaming performance

Gaming's also been a hot topic for a lot of younger buyers. The 5-core GPU in the A18 Pro chip handles modern graphics features just fine, and it should be able to handle lighter titles and mobile-style games with ease. And of course, games that have been optimized for Apple silicon are going to run smoothly.

But let's not kid ourselves; the MacBook Neo is not built as a gaming laptop. PC games that rely on the Windows ecosystem are just not going to be an option unless the devs put out a native macOS version.

MacBook Neo vs. MacBook Air M2

You're already seeing a fair number of folks searching MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air M2. The Neo's definitely the cheaper option, which makes it a pretty appealing choice for students and anyone just looking to dip their toes into the world of Macs.

However, the MacBook Air M2 still has a few tricks up its sleeve, including

A backlit keyboard

MagSafe charging

An M-series chip designed to handle sustained workloads

If you're looking to save some cash and prioritize portability, the Neo might be the way to go. However, if you need a bit more oomph, the Air M2 might be the better choice.

Why the MacBook Neo really matters?

The MacBook Neo is part of a bigger push by Apple to get into the entry-level computing markets.

For a long time, Windows laptops from guys like HP, Asus, and Lenovo have dominated the lower end of the market. Apple's new pricing strategy could really shake things up, though it could change the way students and families think about Macs. By combining a lower price with some of the ecosystem perks like AirDrop, Handoff, and iPhone mirroring, Apple is positioning the MacBook Neo as a kind of gateway device into the Apple world.

If this strategy takes off, the Neo could really redefine what it looks like to be an entry-level Mac user in the years to come.

