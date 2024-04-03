Boxed, uninteresting laptop designs can finally rest in peace. Why? Apple MacBook Air 2024 combines elegance and geek most stylishly. Whether you're a busy student rushing from one class to the next or a jet-setting professional preparing presentations in the air, the option between a 13-inch or 15-inch model ensures a MacBook Air (MBA) for everyone. Powered by the jaw-dropping M3 processor, this laptop isn't just a computer; it's your gateway to crushing deadlines, streaming in hyper-quality.

Bringing Back Eco-Chic

The Apple MacBook Air 2024 is more than simply a technological accomplishment; it's also a work of art in terms of sustainability that looks and feels great. It comes in four colours and is made of 100% recyclable aluminium, which looks exquisite and keeps smudges at bay. Apple also integrates recycled copper on its logic board to increase energy efficiency, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. The MacBook Air 2024 is also good for the environment, thanks to its practically plastic-free packaging and non-toxic construction.

Performance is King.

The Apple MacBook Air 2024, with its M3 CPU, redefines what we expect from laptop performance, particularly regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI). With a faster, more efficient 16-core Neural Engine and accelerators in both the CPU and GPU, it can do complicated tasks like real-time speech-to-text, photo improvements, and even background noise removal from films.

Previously, AI-level editing and usage required high-end performance offered via the cloud. However, users can now do so at the local machine level. More programs and software are being developed around Apple Macs and MacBooks, allowing users to modify in real-time without using a cloud service. Pixelmator is an example since it will enable you to fix shaky or fuzzy photographs locally on your laptop without using a web app.

That's not all; the Apple MacBook Air 2024 Liquid Retina display, at 15.3 inches (with a peak brightness of 500 nits), brings pictures to life with over a billion colours, guaranteeing that everything from photos to text is sharp and brilliant. Users may also upgrade the specifications to acquire up to 24GB RAM and 2TB of fast SSD storage.

Marathon Power

Every laptop user desires a good battery life. The Apple MacBook Air 2024 is equipped with a 66.5-watt Hour Lithium-polymer battery that, according to the manufacturer, may last up to 18 hours. However, the battery on our watch did not last very long, but it still measured ahead of the competition. We managed to achieve 14 hours of battery life. This comprised a couple of hours of movie, 8-9 hours of working, and occasional music listening at 70-80% screen brightness.

The Bottom Line

The Apple MacBook Air 2024 features six concealed speakers that provide immersive sound. We enjoyed its output, and it's ideal for viewing movies or editing videos. This new MacBook Air also supports two monitor output systems suitable for professionals requiring multiple display configurations. The notebook's HD camera also outperforms the competitors. So, is it worth Rs 1,74,900? That is a resounding Yes!