MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Air M3 Showdown

Apple recently introduced 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models driven by its in-house M3 chipsets. The new versions have the same proportions as the previous ones but with enhanced hardware and a few valuable additions, such as ray-tracing capabilities and quicker Wi-Fi.

MacBook Air M2 Vs. MacBook Air M3

Before we compare the MacBook Air M2 to the MacBook Air M3, Apple claims that both the 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch models of the newer and older versions can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, have up to 2TB of internal storage and up to 24GB of unified memory. Both models also have Touch ID.

The MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Air M3 may have similar display, build quality, weight, and other physical characteristics. Still, the critical difference is the new M3 chipset, which Apple claims is far faster than its predecessor. Here are some changes between the MacBook Air M2 and the MacBook Air M3, which will help you determine whether it's worth the extra money.

Faster Wi-Fi Support:

The MacBook Air M3 now supports Wi-Fi 6E, significantly quicker than the previous model's Wi-Fi 6. While the current standard provides faster speeds, the range is limited to a small to medium-sized space. It also requires compatible routers, so if your job entails downloading or uploading large files, the MacBook Air M3 should be a significant improvement over its predecessor.

Increased CPU and GPU Performance:

Apple claims that the MacBook Air M3 improves CPU and GPU performance by 15% compared to its predecessor, resulting in speedier CPU-intensive workloads. The new MacBook Air M3 also features a new GPU architecture that supports ray tracing, mesh shading, and more realistic shadows in games, as well as a new Dynamic Caching memory system that improves overall performance for gaming and GPU-reliant apps. If you work on CPU and GPU-intensive applications such as video editing and animation, the MacBook Air M3 is well worth the extra money.

While Apple does not specify how the MacBook Air M3 compares to the MacBook Air M2, it does state that it is up to 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. In a press release last year, Apple claimed that the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is 12 times faster than the fastest Intel-based Air. The MacBook Air M2 and M3 were tested against a 1.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 MacBook Air with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.

Improved Audio and External Display Support:

The 2024 MacBook Air M3 offers improved audio and external display support compared to the M2 version. The new MacBook Air includes speech isolation and wide spectrum microphone settings, which should enhance audio quality during audio or video conferencing. While the MacBook Air M2 can only power one external display, the MacBook Air M3 allows customers to connect up to two external monitors with the lid closed.

While this may not be a compelling incentive for most people to upgrade, this is a worthwhile investment if you frequently project your MacBook Air on a large screen.

Should you get the new MacBook Air M3?

While the newly released MacBook Air M3 has improved GPU and CPU performance, faster Wi-Fi, and better microphones, if your job does not require downloading and working with large files, video editing and animation, or AI-intensive tasks, the MacBook Air M2 should handle day-to-day tasks without issue.

However, if you're searching for a lightweight laptop with top-tier speed and the latest and fastest hardware, the MacBook Air M3 is an obvious choice. The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage starts at Rs 99,999, while the 13-inch MacBook Air M3's base model costs Rs 1,14,900.