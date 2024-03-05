Apple's M3 MacBook Air Now Available in India

Advertisment

Apple revealed two new MacBook Air models on Monday, 4 March. The latest 13-inch and 15-inch devices now have Apple's 3nm M3 processor. Aside from the processor, the tech giant's redesigned MacBook Air collection for 2024 has a few small enhancements. The company also claims the updated laptops have up to 18 hours of battery life. Notably, the iPhone maker revamped the MacBook Pro collection last year, introducing the M3 SoC to its flagship computers.

Apple MacBook Air (2024) Price in India, Availability

The new 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with the M3 CPU costs Rs. 1,14,900 for the standard 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM and 512GB storage option costs Rs. 1,34,900, while the 16GB RAM with 512GB built-in storage costs Rs. 1,54,900.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 1,34,900. The 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,54,900, while the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage option costs Rs. 1,74,900. Both variants are available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colour schemes.

The new M3-powered MacBook Air models are available for pre-order in 28 countries, including India. They will be available on 8 March through the Apple Store and Apple Authorised Resellers.

Apple MacBook Air (2024) specs and features

Both new MacBook Air models use the M3 SoC, which also powers the MacBook Pro (2023) variants. The laptops also include a new 16-core Neural Engine, which Apple claims will improve on-device machine learning, making it the "world's best consumer laptop for AI." It also includes an AV1 decoding engine for higher-quality video streaming. Apple claims that the new chipset speeds up the M3 models by 60% compared to the M1 laptops and is 13 times faster than the quickest Intel-based MacBook Air.

The MacBook Air 2024 models now offer up to two external displays when the lid is closed, WiFi 6E support, Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes, and up to 18 hours of battery life, according to the firm.

The display on both MacBook Air models remains the same Liquid Retina panel with a resolution of (2,560 x 1,664) pixels. MacBook Air has a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The MacBook Air laptops come with up to 16 GB of RAM and can be configured with up to 24 GB of RAM. It also includes up to 512GB of SSD internal storage, which can be expanded to 2 TB. The latest MacBook Air models also feature a MagSafe 3 charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 connections for various applications.