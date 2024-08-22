ASUS expertbook B3 Laptop review

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been using the ASUS ExpertBook B3 and analyzing it inside out, and I must say, it’s proving to be a strong choice for anyone needing a reliable laptop for a demanding workload. My particular model is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and an Intel Iris Xe GPU, all running on Windows 11 Pro. This combination has made multitasking incredibly smooth, with applications launching almost instantaneously.

Build Quality

While the design of the ExpertBook B3 may appear somewhat generic at first glance, its construction is anything but. The laptop is MIL-STD-810H military-grade certified, indicating it has passed rigorous tests for durability, including withstanding extreme temperatures, shocks, vibrations, and humidity. This makes it a dependable choice for those who need a laptop that can handle tough conditions.

Beyond its robust performance and security features, the ExpertBook B3 incorporates thoughtful design elements aimed at enhancing user comfort and productivity. The 14-inch NanoEdge display (model B3404) features a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering more vertical space for tasks like reading or editing documents. The thin bezels contribute to an impressive 85% screen-to-body ratio, allowing for a larger display area without increasing the overall size of the laptop.

One noticeable difference compared to other ASUS laptop series is the more uniform, almost symmetrical design of the ExpertBook B3. The keyboard, in particular, stands out for its excellent build quality. Typing on it is a pleasure, thanks to the ample key travel and responsive feedback. The backlit keyboard is a bonus, although the absence of a touchscreen might be a drawback for some users.

Display

As previously mentioned, the display is not a touchscreen, nor is it an OLED panel. Instead, the ExpertBook B3404 is equipped with a 16:10 WQXGA display with a 60Hz refresh rate. While it may not be the brightest or most vibrant display available, it is more than adequate for everyday tasks. It’s functional, delivering what you need for productivity without unnecessary frills.

Connectivity

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 comes well-equipped with a variety of I/O ports to accommodate all sorts of accessories. It includes two USB Type-A (USB 3.2) ports, two USB Type-C ports (one of which supports Thunderbolt 4.0), an RJ45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a Kensington Nano Security Slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The inclusion of a Thunderbolt 4.0 port is particularly noteworthy, as it allows for high-speed data transfers, and power delivery, and even serves as a display output.

Battery Life

The laptop houses a 3-cell 50Wh battery, which ASUS claims can last up to 10 hours. In my experience, this holds for typical office tasks like working on documents and presentations, handling emails, participating in video calls, and light content streaming. However, during more demanding activities such as gaming, the battery life drops to about 4-5 hours.

Features

Camera:

One of the more disappointing aspects of the ExpertBook B3 is its 720p camera. For a business laptop, this seems like a misstep by ASUS, as a higher-resolution camera would be more fitting for the target audience. While it suffices for basic Zoom calls, the lack of at least a 1080p camera is noticeable and detracts from the overall user-experience.

Speakers:

The speakers on the ExpertBook B3 are decent, offering clear audio without static or reverb issues, though they are not particularly powerful. For a better experience during video calls or media consumption, I would recommend using headphones or external speakers. The built-in microphone, however, is quite good. It includes a dedicated key for AI noise suppression, which works effectively.

Geekbench CPU and GPU score

Performance: Is the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 ExpertBook Worth It?

The first thing I did upon receiving the laptop was to update the drivers, which I recommend for anyone with a similar setup. The ExpertBook B3 is equipped with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor, which has a base frequency of 2.59 GHz and can reach a maximum clock speed of 5 GHz.

With 16GB of DDR5 memory and integrated Iris Xe Graphics with 128MB of shared memory, this laptop is more than capable of handling most professional tasks with ease.

In terms of gaming, the ExpertBook B3 can manage games with medium graphics requirements, such as Valorant, which isn’t particularly demanding in terms of graphics. However, this laptop is designed primarily for work rather than gaming. The 13th Gen Intel Core i7 is a powerhouse for professional use, and with a Geekbench multi-core score exceeding 5,000, it excels at multitasking.

The form factor, build quality, and overall feel of the ASUS ExpertBook B3404 are top-notch, living up to ASUS’s reputation for producing high-quality devices. The military-grade certification further reassures users of the laptop’s durability. While I didn’t conduct a drop test, I used the laptop in various conditions and locations, and it consistently performed well, proving to be both reliable and convenient.

Additional Features

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 includes several features that cater to professionals, such as a spill-resistant keyboard, a large trackpad, a one-key switch for AI noise cancellation, Windows Hello facial recognition, BIOS and HDD password protection, a fingerprint sensor, a secure file shredder, and the Intel VPro platform. Unfortunately, a few of these security features, such as the facial recognition and fingerprint sensor, were unavailable on my specific model.

For those seeking more options, the ExpertBook B3404 does offer customization possibilities. For instance, the camera can be upgraded to a 1080p resolution, and an IPS touchscreen variant is available. The 50Wh battery can also be swapped for a larger 63Wh variant. Additionally, for users who require more graphics power, there is a version with a dedicated RTX2050 GPU and 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, ideal for mid-level management personnel who need to handle more graphically intensive tasks like editing or higher-end gaming.

The ASUS ExpertBook B3 is a solid machine that balances performance, durability, and thoughtful design, making it a strong contender in the business laptop market.

Key specs

CPU: Intel corei7-1355U

RAM: 16 GB DDR5 SDRAM

Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Display: A 14-inch Touchscreen option is available on select models

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.1

Pros

Security Features: fingerprint sensor (optional, depending on the model)

MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification

Spill-resistant keyboard

Light and portable

battery backup

Great performance

Cons

SLIGHT HEATING ISSUES

720p HD camera or optional IR camera for facial recognition