Asus ExpertBook P5405 and Zenbook S14 Coming Soon: PreOrders Open

In India, Asus has revealed the ExpertBook P5405 laptop. Featuring Intel's most recent Core Ultra 9 CPUs (Series 2) with an enhanced neural processing unit (NPU) for artificial intelligence workloads, this is the company's first Copilot + PC designed for commercial use. Furthermore, Asus has begun to take preorders for the Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) in the nation. It uses the same Intel Core Ultra 2 processors with Intel Arc graphics and has a 14-inch OLED display. On 25 September, the Zenbook S 14 will go on sale in India.

Availability of ExpertBook P5405 and Asus Zenbook S14 2024

The Taiwanese company still needs to reveal the price of the Asus ExpertBook P5405. It is verified that the laptop will go on sale in India in the upcoming fourth quarter of the year.

The Asus Zenbook S14 2024 pre-orders are accepted on Amazon, Flipkart, Asus eShop, and Asus Exclusive shops. Customers can receive exclusive incentives worth up to Rs. 17,389 for just Rs. 1 if they preorder the laptop between 19 September and 24 September. These consist of three years of accidental damage protection and an extra two years guarantee. Customers who reserve a computer in advance will also receive a free pair of high-quality headphones with their purchase. Currently advertised for Rs. 1,49,990 on Amazon, the 32GB RAM + 1TB storage model of the Asus Zenbook S14 2024 is available in Zumaia Grey. 25 September is when the launch will officially take place.

The specifications of the Asus ExpertBook P5405

Intel's most recent Core Ultra 9 CPUs (Series 2) are featured in the Asus ExpertBook P5405, which also supports AI capabilities. With 47 NPU TOPS (trillion operations per second) and up to 115 overall platform TOPS, the chipset is impressive. The sophisticated capabilities of the company's AI ExpertMeet solutions, which include AI noise canceling, AI camera, AI transcript, AI translation, AI subtitles, assisted meeting summaries, and business watermarks, are included. Multi Layered security on the Asus ExpertBook P5405 includes technologies like Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and Secure Boot. It offers an optional SafeGuard Backup utility that allows you to safely and securely back up sensitive data while maintaining encryption. A standard worldwide warranty is included, which covers the adaptor. The company offers a variety of extended service packs with a maximum five-year validity. A one-year membership to McAfee+ Premium Individual Unlimited is included.

Specifications of the Asus Zenbook S14 2024

As previously indicated, the Asus Zenbook S14 2024 has a 14-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 3K resolution. It has installed Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs and an Intel Arc GPU. The processor delivers up to 47 NPU TOPS for improved AI performance. It weighs 1.2 kg and features a 72Wh battery.