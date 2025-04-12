Best Business Laptops in India (April-2025)

Discover the best business laptops of 2025—powerful, portable, and packed with features for productivity, security, and performance. Find your perfect work companion today.

Harsh Sharma
Apr 12, 2025, 11:11 AM

ASUS ExpertBook B3

The ExpertBook B3 is for the modern hybrid worker who has back-to-back virtual meetings, documents, and multitasking—all without having to hunt for a charger.

Dell XPS 15 (2025)

The Dell XPS 15 continues to be the benchmark for power users who need raw power and premium design. With the incredibly fast Intel Core Ultra 9 and discrete

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Max)

Apple’s MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip is everything a creative worker can ask for: an amazing display, quieter performance, and insane battery life. The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 finds a balance that’s almost extinct: ultralight and uncompromised. This is Lenovo’s most business-like laptop yet, for the frequent flyer

ASUS ExpertBook P5 (P5405)

The ExpertBook P5 (P5405) is the business laptop that really puts AI at its heart. That's what makes it stand out. Microsoft Copilot+ and a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) work