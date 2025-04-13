Best gaming laptop under 60000 in India

Looking for the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000 in India? Explore top affordable options with great performance, graphics, and value for money in 2025.

Infinix GTBook GL613 – Budget Power, No Compromise

Packed with an RTX 3050 GPU and a roomy 16-inch WUXGA screen, the GTBook punches well above its price tag. A perfect starter pick for gamers

Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9 – Smooth Frames, Sleek Vibes

Why It’s a Gamer’s Friend: Armed with RTX 3050 and a 144Hz refresh rate, this laptop blends performance and flair.

Acer ALG AL15G-52 – Metal Build, Monster GPU

Why It Dominates: If you're looking for the best laptop for gaming with a durable design and punchy visuals, this is it. With a 144Hz panel and the RTX 3050 under the hood

MSI Thin 15 B12UCX – Lightweight, Lightning Fast

Why Gamers Like It: This is the featherweight champion in the gaming laptop under 60000 bracket. Great thermals, thin form factor, and RTX graphics make it a steal.

HP Victus (fb0082AX) – Budget King With Real Power

Why It’s a Top Pick: Victus has become synonymous with value gaming. Ryzen 5 + RTX 3050 + 144Hz