Best gaming laptop under 60000 in India
Looking for the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000 in India? Explore top affordable options with great performance, graphics, and value for money in 2025.
Packed with an RTX 3050 GPU and a roomy 16-inch WUXGA screen, the GTBook punches well above its price tag. A perfect starter pick for gamers
Why It’s a Gamer’s Friend: Armed with RTX 3050 and a 144Hz refresh rate, this laptop blends performance and flair.
Why It Dominates: If you're looking for the best laptop for gaming with a durable design and punchy visuals, this is it. With a 144Hz panel and the RTX 3050 under the hood
Why Gamers Like It: This is the featherweight champion in the gaming laptop under 60000 bracket. Great thermals, thin form factor, and RTX graphics make it a steal.
Why It’s a Top Pick: Victus has become synonymous with value gaming. Ryzen 5 + RTX 3050 + 144Hz