Best gaming PC under Rs 50,000 in India 2025

Budget builds for 1080p gaming without compromise

Advertisment

A gaming PC for under ₹50,000 in India is no longer a myth. With competitive pricing, better supply chains, and a maturing GPU segment, it was only a matter of time until gamers could play at good 1080p on current hardware for around ₹50,000.

This article presents three researched and performance-confirmed gaming PC builds from verified Indian prices of August 2025.

If you are a student, a future streamer, or a gamer looking to get the most frames per rupee, these builds will get you started right and upgrade smart.

Why building for gaming in 2025 makes sense

In 2025 building your own PC is no longer about the money but about controlling the parts that matter. Most prebuilt PCs you will find for under ₹50,000 are still based on older-generation hardware, low-wattage power supplies, and single-channel RAM. Many are also without transparency on the GPU but coupled with a strong CPU and an underwhelming GPU.

DIY will give you great thermals, competition, longer-lasting components, and far more options for easy and better upgrades. A few e-commerce sites with in-stock and transparency on the specs, like MDComputers, VedantComputers, and PrimeABGB, will give you more value for your money as a DIY compared to prebuilt systems.

Best gaming PC builds under Rs 50,000

Build 1: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with RTX 3060

Estimated price: ₹50,400

This build has a good balance of CPU and GPU and gets good frame rates in modern games. The Ryzen 5 5600G has 6 cores and 12 threads, is built on AMD’s Zen 3 architecture, and performs well in single-threaded and multi-threaded tasks. The integrated graphics is a backup in case the discrete GPU is not available.

The RTX 3060 launched in 2021 and is still relevant in 2025. It has 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, has ray tracing, and has DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 for boosted frame rates in supported games. It still outperforms similarly priced GPUs in rasterization and ray tracing tests.

Component Model Price (₹) CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 11000 GPU NVIDIA RTX 3060 12 GB 22000 Motherboard Gigabyte B450M DS3H V3 6000 RAM G.Skill Ripjaws V 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) 3200 MHz 3600 Storage Crucial P3 500 GB NVMe SSD 2700 PSU Cooler Master MWE 550 W 80 Plus Bronze 3500 Cabinet Zebronics ZIUM Mid Tower 1600

Benchmark Summary 1080p

Cyberpunk 2077 High Settings: 70 FPS with DLSS

Forza Horizon 5 Ultra Settings: 85 FPS

CS2, Valorant: 144 plus FPS

Build 2: Intel Core i5 14400 with Arc A750

Estimated price: ₹50,300

In this build we have paired Intel's Raptor Lake Core i5 14400, which has 10 cores (6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores) and 16 threads, with the Intel Arc A750 8 GB GPU. It is good for gaming and handles multitasking well. The GPU has improved and stable performance as Intel has improved drivers and is now running AV1 encoding, XeSS upscaling, and ray tracing. Although the first generation had issues, Intel made very good strides with their Arc drivers.

Component Model Price (₹) CPU Intel Core i5 14400 15000 GPU Intel Arc A750 8 GB 20000 Motherboard ASUS Prime H610M CS 5600 RAM Adata Premier 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz 2600 Storage EVM 512 GB M.2 SATA SSD 2500 PSU Cooler Master MWE 450 W 80 Plus Bronze 3000 Cabinet Zebronics ZIUM Mid Tower 1600

Benchmark Summary 1080p

Spider-Man Remastered High Settings: 75 FPS

Cyberpunk 2077 Medium Ray Tracing with XeSS: 60 FPS

Valorant, Fortnite: 120 to 144 FPS

Build 3: AMD Ryzen 5 5600T with RX 6600

Estimated price: ₹42,300

This is the cheapest build, and we don’t have to compromise on performance to get it. The Ryzen 5 5600T has 6 cores and 12 threads and is power efficient. The RX 6600 8GB is perfect for one of the better 1080p experiences for the price. The RX 6600 is built on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture, so outside of the price, it has great performance in AAA games and is less power hungry than competitors.

For under ₹43,000 you have a good budget for peripherals, monitor upgrades, or RAM upgrades in the future.

Component Model Price (₹) CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600T 9600 GPU ASRock RX 6600 8 GB 19000 Motherboard ASRock B450M HDV R4.0 4000 RAM Adata Premier 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz 2600 Storage EVM 512 GB M.2 SATA SSD 2500 PSU Cooler Master MWE 450 W 80 Plus Bronze 3000 Cabinet Zebronics ZIUM Mid Tower 1600

Benchmark Summary 1080p

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla High Settings: 65 FPS

GTA V, Apex Legends: 90 to 100 FPS

Valorant, CS2: 144 FPS

GPU Comparison Table

GPU VRAM Upscaling Ray Tracing Average FPS at 1080p Power Usage RTX 3060 12 GB DLSS 3 Excellent 70 to 85 Moderate Arc A750 8 GB XeSS Good 65 to 75 High RX 6600 8 GB FSR 2 Limited 65 to 75 Low

Summary

RTX 3060 delivers the most balanced performance with strong ray tracing and DLSS.

Arc A750 is a solid pick for those who also plan to create content or stream.

RX 6600 offers top-tier power efficiency and price-to-performance value.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

Where to Buy in India?

When you want to buy PC components in India, simply buy from original or authorized sellers. Not only do you get to be sure of genuine products, but you will have warranty support too. Check the original storefront, certified distributors, or manufacturer sites when possible. If you go through marketplaces, make sure you are purchasing products from a listing that the marketplace is fulfilling to minimize counterfeit or refurbished parts. Finally, always check seller ratings, return policies, and authentications before ordering.

Shopping Notes

- Diwali Sales in October and November

- Republic Day Sales on January 26

- March clearance sales on the oldest generations of parts

Best Gaming PC Under Rs 50000: Pick Your Build

When it comes to the best gaming PC under ₹50,000 in India in 2025, you have to decide based on your own preference. If you are looking for the best build for general performance and ray tracing, we would choose the RTX 3060 build. If you will be gaming and streaming or video editing, we would choose the Arc A750 build, which has great multitasking abilities and supports AV1 hardware encoding. If you are looking for a build with the highest power efficiency and price-to-performance, we would choose the RX 6600 build. Each build is based on real-world-tested builds and contains current pricing from well-known and trusted Indian retailers. These builds are guaranteed to be viable in the current market, and all will be playable for the games that are launching today and in the future.

More For You

Best gaming laptop setup under ₹1.5 lakh in India 2025

Top gaming laptops to buy in July 2025

Top 7 gaming laptops under Rs 80,000, Rs 1.2 lakh, and Rs 1.6 lakh for 2025

Best gaming laptops under Rs 2 lakh in India 2025: Premium power unleashed