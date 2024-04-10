Can Microsoft Surface Pro 10 & Laptop 6 Outperform MacBook Air

The IT industry is anticipating Microsoft's forthcoming Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, rumoured to be the first Microsoft products to include Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite ARM processors. Microsoft is laying down the challenge, saying that the new Surfaces would surpass the M3-powered MacBook Air in CPU operations, AI acceleration, and even app emulation. This bold remark is based on the performance of the Snapdragon X Elite CPU, which was mainly built for Windows computers. If Microsoft's claims are genuine, it might be a watershed moment for Windows on ARM laptops, providing a viable alternative to Apple's M-series domination. However, it is critical to wait for independent benchmarks to see whether the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 can dethrone the MacBook Air in real-world performance.

Advertisment

Will Microsoft laptops be powerful enough to outperform Apple's powerful MacBook?

Advertisment

Microsoft's Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are scheduled to be released with Arm CPUs in May as the firm continues to push for new AI features in its desktop and laptop operating systems. The company is said to be confident that its upcoming Surface laptops for consumers, which are expected to be equipped with Qualcomm Arm processors rather than their recently launched Intel counterparts, will be powerful enough to outperform Apple's powerful MacBook, which runs on its latest 3nm Apple Silicon chip.

Advertisment

Microsoft intends to demonstrate the capabilities of the Snapdragon X Elite CPU.

According to The Verge, Microsoft intends to demonstrate the capabilities of the Snapdragon X Elite CPU, slated to power the consumer versions of the company's future Surface laptop models, during an upcoming event in May. The business claims to be convinced that its laptops, equipped with Qualcomm's Arm chip, may outperform Apple's M3-powered MacBook Air regarding CPU and AI workloads.

In addition to the future laptops' speed, Microsoft is claimed to be confident in Windows AI PCs' capacity to replicate x64 software and run them on Arm systems. According to reports, the business expects its x64 app emulator to outperform Apple's Rosetta 2 on Mac computers powered by M1, M2, and M3 series CPUs.

Advertisment

This significant increase in performance will be complemented by capabilities accessible on Windows for Arm systems.

Advertisment

According to the source, this significant increase in performance will be complemented by capabilities accessible on Windows for Arm systems. These laptops and desktops will have capabilities like the AI Explorer, which leverages the Snapdragon chip's neural processing unit (NPU) to see a timeline and recall past computer activities.

Windows on Arm laptops will also have access to additional functionalities included in these AI PCs and subsequent Arm computers. These include the ability to generate photos using AI models, background blur capabilities in Windows Studio Effects, and customised Copilot findings based on data from the same machine.

Advertisment

Even video streaming on Windows on Arm PCs may improve with a new AI-powered capability that Microsoft is developing. We can learn more about these laptops at the company's next AI-focused event on 20 May.