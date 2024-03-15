Dell Alienware m18 R2 India Launch

Dell Technologies and Alienware have proudly unveiled their latest innovation, the Alienware m18 R2, captivating the gaming aficionados of India with its cutting-edge features and unrivaled performance. This formidable gaming laptop brings a new era in immersive gaming experiences, boasting the formidable prowess of up-to-the-minute 14th-gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processors and the formidable Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Dell Alienware m18 R2 Price and availability

In the vibrant landscape of Indian tech enthusiasts, the Dell Alienware m18 R2 makes its grand entrance in a sleek Dark Metallic Moon colorway, an embodiment of sophistication and style. Its starting price in India stands at Rs 2,96,490, offering enthusiasts an opportunity to indulge in unparalleled gaming excellence.

Available for purchase through various channels including the Dell India website, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Amazon, and select retail outlets, this gaming marvel beckons to be wielded by those who seek the pinnacle of gaming supremacy.

Dell Alienware m18 R2 Specifications

The Alienware m18 R2 extends a plethora of options to cater to diverse gaming needs, presenting three CPU variants - the 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14650HX, 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14700HX, and the formidable 14th Gen Intel Core i9 14900HX.

Paired with these impressive CPUs are the options for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4080, or the almighty GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs, complemented by up to 16GB GDDR6 of SDRAM, ensuring seamless gaming performance even in the most demanding scenarios.

Delving into its technical prowess, the Alienware m18 R2 showcases an expansive 18-inch display available in full-HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) and QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) resolutions.

Elevating the gaming experience further, the full-HD+ variant supports a staggering 165Hz refresh rate, while the QHD+ variant boasts an astonishing 480Hz refresh rate, delivering visuals with unparalleled smoothness and clarity.

Ensuring eye comfort during extended gaming sessions, all display configurations feature ComfortView Plus, Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync technology, along with an anti-glare coating to minimize distractions.

Under the hood, the Alienware m18 R2 is armed with Windows 11 and can be configured with up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM, providing ample multitasking capabilities. Storage options include up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 single storage or an impressive 8TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 dual storage, accommodating vast gaming libraries and multimedia content with ease. Powering this gaming juggernaut is a robust 97Wh battery, coupled with support for rapid 360W charging, ensuring uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Connectivity Features

Connectivity-wise, the Alienware m18 R2 leaves no stone unturned, offering Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for seamless networking. An array of ports including three USB Type-A, two USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, mini-display port, SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack cater to various peripheral needs. The touchpad on this gaming marvel supports intuitive multi-touch gestures, enhancing user interaction.

Furthermore, it boasts Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, AlienFX lighting, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support, elevating the immersive gaming experience to new heights. Compact yet formidable, the laptop measures 319.9mm x 410.3mm x 26.7mm, embodying portability without compromising on performance.