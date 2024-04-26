Dell Launches x16 R2 Gaming Laptop in India

Today, Dell Technologies and Alienware have introduced the newest addition to their gaming laptop lineup, the Alienware x16 R2, in India. This cutting-edge gaming laptop offers an unmatched experience for both gamers and creators, boasting the latest Intel Core Ultra CPU. If you've been considering investing in a high-end gaming laptop capable of smoothly running the latest AAA titles, this model is worth considering.

The Alienware x16 R2 was first showcased at CES 2024 and initially hit the shelves in the United States. Now, with its launch in India, enthusiasts of the Alienware brand have reason to celebrate.

Pujan Chadha, Director of Product Marketing for Consumer and Small Business at Dell Technologies, India, remarked on the launch, highlighting the Alienware x16 R2's significant improvements both in terms of performance and design. He emphasized how this latest iteration of the iconic Alienware x16 has been re-engineered to deliver exceptional gaming experiences, boasting a host of upgrades and AI capabilities. Chadha emphasized the laptop's inclusion in the esteemed X Series lineup, known for its cutting-edge gaming performance and sophisticated designs.

He expressed confidence that users would appreciate the supercharged performance and futuristic design of this premium gaming machine, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience at every turn.

Dell Alienware x16 R2: Price and Availability

The Dell Alienware x16 R2 is now available for purchase in India, starting from April 25, 2024. Interested buyers can find it across various retail channels, including Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell.com, and Amazon. The starting price for the laptop is Rs 2,86,990.

Dell Alienware x16 R2 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Alienware x16 R2 boasts advanced Cryo-tech thermal management, incorporating Vapor Chamber technology and Element 31 thermal interface material to maintain optimal temperature balance even under heavy workloads.

It features embedded quad-fans with ultra-thin blades for efficient cooling.

Powered by support for up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, the laptop delivers AI-accelerated performance, promising enhanced graphics rendering capabilities and editing efficiency.

Dell claims significant performance improvements, including up to a 41 percent increase in performance and a 1.9x increase in battery life compared to similar Alienware laptops released since 2021. Visually, the Alienware x16 R2 sports a Legend 3 design, characterized by a full-metal chassis crafted from anodized aluminum and magnesium alloy.

Its enhanced display features a 240Hz refresh rate for faster response times and reduced blur, catering to various gaming genres, including first-person shooters and Esports titles.

Additionally, the laptop comes equipped with an HDR FHD IR webcam, enhancing the quality of video calls and streaming experiences.