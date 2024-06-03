GIGABYTE Showcases AI PCs & Immersive Experiences

Leading chip vendors and PC makers are preparing to present their newest AI advancements at COMPUTEX 2024. That includes GIGABYTE, the top computer brand in the world. In keeping with its "AI Strategy" for the consumer PC market, GIGABYTE keeps working with AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA to optimise AI chip performance. With its unique AI Nexus technology and strong relationships with NVIDIA and Microsoft, GIGABYTE is securing its position as the industry leader in AI PCs this year. The company will also showcase its prowess at COMPUTEX 2024 by revealing new AI devices and solutions at the "AI New Era: Humanity X Art X Technology" Exhibition.

GIGABYTE's Future Plans and AI Innovation Commitment

In response to Microsoft's announcement of the Copilot and Copilot+ PCs of the next generation, GIGABYTE has proactively incorporated AI services and technologies into its platforms. More than 40% of its laptops have special Copilot keys, demonstrating GIGABYTE's dominance in the industry and providing a flawless AI experience.

With three essential features, GIGABYTE's latest gaming laptops integrate the ground-breaking AI Nexus technology, improving user experience. High performance is what gamers expect, and AI Boost uses AI to overclock over long gaming sessions to get better performance. It has higher power but can shorten battery life. By automatically turning down the dGPU when the laptop is unplugged, AI Power Gear cleverly increases battery life and allows for extended on-the-go usage. Furthermore, AI Generator provides generative AI utilities for on-device use, facilitating rapid application launches and smooth app transitions. With these innovations, GIGABYTE completely reimagines the gaming experience while offering the best possible performance and ease.







GIGABYTE and NVIDIA: Partnership

Because of their tight partnership, GIGABYTE and NVIDIA guarantee that all AI gaming laptops include GPUs from the NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 40 series, which supports popular apps like Adobe Firefly and Stable Diffusion. Utilising Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to lower CPU load, specific models with the newest Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors enable energy-efficient operation, faster AI processing, and noticeably longer battery life. Thanks to its strategic cooperation with Microsoft, GIGABYTE's AI laptops seamlessly integrate Copilot technology. Thanks to dedicated Copilot keys found in over 40% of GIGABYTE AI laptops, users can easily access Microsoft services. This highlights GIGABYTE's innovative approach and tight partnership with Microsoft in the AI PC space.

With its continued innovation in AI technology, GIGABYTE offers remarkable user experiences. In front of COMPUTEX 2024, GIGABYTE will introduce new AI products and services, including several AI PCs and a detailed roadmap for its AI development. This confirms GIGABYTE's dominance in the AI PC market and its dedication to collaborating with top companies in the sector to create a strong AI ecosystem.

"GIGABYTE AI New Era: Humanity X Art X Technology" is presented by GIGABYTE.

Apart from showcasing its innovative AI PC technology at COMPUTEX 2024, GIGABYTE is organising an enthralling exhibition titled "GIGABYTE AI New Era: Humanity X Art X Technology" that will take place in the W1 Building of Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan, from 1 June to 5 June 2024. This event aims to demonstrate how AI interacts with people, art, and technology. Attendees will experience the robust and reliable computing capabilities of AORUS and GIGABYTE AI PCs and laptops in daily life and see how AI is altering the world through AI-generated art and machine learning applications.

Amid the AI boom worldwide, three themed zones at the "GIGABYTE AI New Era" exhibition will highlight the diverse applications of AI.







Highlights of the Exhibition:

