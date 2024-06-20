GIGABYTE Unveils Gaming Laptops with WiFi 7 & AI Features: New Game Changer

India, 19 June 2024: The top computer company in the world, GIGABYTE, announced today the arrival of their all-new AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X portfolio of next-generation AI gaming laptops in India. The new line of AI gaming laptops is designed to deliver a smooth AI software experience, excellent battery life, and faster completion of generative AI workloads. The AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X, which head the new GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptop lineup, perform nearly 20 times quicker in generative AI processes than laptops lacking a discrete GPU. Both have contemporary 16-inch displays with an aspect ratio of 16:10. Both Intel® CoreTM 14th Gen HX and Intel® CoreTM 13th Gen HX CPUs, in addition to the NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 40 Series laptop GPU, power them. The laptops, which range in price from INR 96,999 to INR 1,89,999, will be offered in both online and physical retail shops nationwide starting in July.

Laptop AORUS 16X AI Gaming

With the exclusive GIGABYTE AI Nexus technology, the new AORUS 16X, power management and gaming performance are optimised while generative AI applications are enhanced. Its patented technologies, such as the 4-sided Super-slim Bezel design and support for Dolby Vision® and Atmos®, produce the most immersive cinematic audiovisual experience. It is certified for both Pantone® Validated colour accuracy and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort, which offer excellent comfort and confidence for prolonged usage. Additionally, WiFi7, the next-generation wireless technology, allows for unheard-of speed. The Intel® CoreTM i9-14900HX and Intel® CoreTM i7-14650HX Processors will be paired with an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4070 Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6) for the AORUS 16X ASG 2024, while the Intel® CoreTM i7-13650HX Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4060 Laptop GPU will be paired with the AORUS 16X 9KG 2024.

Laptop GIGABYTE G6X AI Gaming

With its outstanding performance, the G6X can easily handle a wide range of game titles and professional creative apps. Its integration of CoPilot, an AI assistant, and Microsoft also expedites task completion, reducing everyday burdens and opening up endless productivity. With a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a distinctive 4-sided Slim Bezel design, the GIGABYTE G6X offers consumers an immersive visual experience that Dolby Atmos® enhances for a customised movie-watching experience. The G6X 9MG 2024 has an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4050 Laptop GPU and an Intel® CoreTM i7-13650HX Processor, while the G6X 9KG 2024 has an Intel® CoreTM i7-13650HX Processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4060 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6.

Gamers and creative workers can benefit from GIGABYTE's AI laptops.

Supriya Gawde Mankame, Deputy General Manager of GIGABYTE India, commented on the new laptop line: "Generative AI applications will become core technologies in the PC domain as they spread across edge, cloud, and hybrid modes." Gamers and creative workers can benefit from GIGABYTE's AI laptops, which shine in high-intensity graphic processing and various generative AI applications. With quicker speed and longer battery life, our new line of AI gaming laptops, which includes the AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X, is made to match the demands of generative AI tasks. Users may now fully enjoy the advantages and ease of AI thanks to the integration of cutting-edge AI capabilities with user-centric technologies like the GIGABYTE AI Nexus technology and CoPilot key. GIGABYTE is leading the way in the future of computing, assisting creative professions in utilising AI to bring their concepts to life."

Furthermore, GIGABYTE and NVIDIA have worked closely together to implement the entire line of RTX AI PCs, further solidifying GIGABYTE's dominance in the AI PC industry. NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 40 Series Laptop GPUs, which enable cutting-edge capabilities like ACE NIM, Ray Tracing, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), and powerful Tensor Cores, are standard on every GIGABYTE AI laptop. These technologies align with the model-based strategies that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang discussed at COMPUTEX 2024 since they provide realistic visuals and outstanding AI learning capabilities.

Please find the comparison table of the available models:

https://www.gigabyte.com/Comparison/Consumer/Result/5?pids=9531,9534,9535,9536