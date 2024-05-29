Google to Blend New AI Features in its Chromebook Plus

Highlights

Google is introducing new AI and gaming features for Chromebook Plus, significantly enhancing user experience with advanced tools and integrations. These laptops, priced below Rs 40,000, will now include several innovative features to boost productivity and creativity.

Enhanced Productivity and Creativity Features

Chromebook Plus will now feature integrated Google AI tools designed to simplify and streamline tasks. A standout feature, "Help me write," leverages Google AI to assist users with writing across various platforms, including websites, PDFs, and web apps. This feature enables users to generate text from prompts, rewrite existing text to fit different tones or formats, and receive suggestions to improve their writing.

Additionally, Chromebook Plus introduces generative AI wallpaper and video call backgrounds, allowing users to create customized backgrounds for video calls. These features offer a variety of prompts, ensuring a personalized and professional appearance for any setting.

Advanced Photo Editing and Brainstorming Tools

The Magic Editor, a new feature in Google Photos, is exclusively available on Chromebook Plus. This tool simplifies photo editing by allowing users to reposition, resize, and enhance objects in their photos with just a few taps. Contextual suggestions help improve lighting and backgrounds, making photo editing straightforward and accessible.

Gemini, another innovative addition, serves as a powerful brainstorming and planning assistant directly on the home screen. With a simple tap, users can access Gemini to aid with writing, learning, and planning tasks.

In an effort to further assist consumers, Google is providing a free 12-month trial of the Google One AI Premium plan, which comes with 2 TB of storage, Gemini Advanced, and Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides integration.

Updates for Seamless Integration and Gaming

Google is also rolling out features that integrate seamlessly across all Chromebooks. One significant update is the simplified setup process with Android phones. Users can now set up their Chromebooks by scanning a QR code, which transfers Wi-Fi credentials and Google account information from their phones, eliminating the need for manual entry of long passwords.

A new built-in view of Google Tasks enables users to efficiently manage their to-dos. By tapping the date on the home screen, they can access and update their tasks across various Google Workspace apps and devices, ensuring they stay organized and on track.

By letting users map mobile game controls to their keyboards, the new Game Dashboard improves the gaming experience for avid players. The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE, now available for purchase in the United States, has this capability.

Future Updates and Features

Google plans to continuously update Chromebooks with new features. Upcoming additions include "Help me read with Gemini," summarizing websites and PDFs, and providing AI-generated answers to follow-up questions. Users can also expect improved multitasking with a feature displaying previously opened windows, tabs, and apps upon login.

Future updates for Chromebooks will introduce the "Focus" feature, which integrates Do Not Disturb mode with task management and YouTube Music playlists to aid users in concentrating on important tasks.

Furthermore, hands-free control with facial and gesture tracking enabled by AI is being developed. By allowing users to explore and manage their devices without a keyboard, this feature will improve accessibility.