Honor MagicBook X14 Pro, X16 Pro India Price & Launch Details

CPUs from the Intel Core i5-13420H Series are included with the laptops.





Honor MagicBook X14 and X15 Pro Key Specs

Aspect Honor MagicBook X14 Pro Honor MagicBook X16 Pro Display Size 14-inch 16-inch Display Resolution FHD (1920×1200 pixels) FHD Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Series 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Series RAM 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x Storage 512GB NVMe SSD 512GB NVMe SSD Battery Capacity 60Wh 60Wh Fast Charging 65W 65W Connectivity HDMI, USB-A 3.2Gen1/Gen2, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port HDMI, USB-A 3.2Gen1/Gen2, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port

Recently unveiled, the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro have been officially confirmed for availability through the online retail giant, Amazon. These sleek and powerful laptops come pre-installed with the latest Intel Core processors and the user-friendly Windows 11 Home operating system, promising a seamless computing experience right out of the box.

Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro India prices, availability

In terms of pricing and availability in India, industry insiders suggest that the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro is expected to be competitively priced at around Rs 54,000, while its larger counterpart, the MagicBook X16 Pro, may carry a slightly higher price tag, potentially falling under Rs 60,000.

Excitingly, eager consumers can mark their calendars for the commencement of pre-orders starting from March 25th, 2024, with official sales slated to kick off in the inaugural week of April. Moreover, enticing pre-order incentives are expected to sweeten the deal for early birds, promising added value for those who act swiftly.

Honor MagicBook X14 Pro, X16 Pro Specifications

Delving into the technical specifications for the year 2024 models, the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro boasts a vibrant 14-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, while its larger sibling, the MagicBook X16 Pro, dazzles with a spacious 16-inch Full HD screen.

These cutting-edge laptops incorporate advanced features such as Dynamic Dimming, offering enhanced visual clarity with 300 nits brightness, alongside convenient functionalities like E-book Mode and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

Under the hood, both the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro pack the punch of the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Series processor, ensuring formidable performance for multitasking and productivity.

Notably, these laptops introduce a unique dual-mode switching capability, allowing users to seamlessly transition between a power-efficient 35W Smart mode and a high-performance 40W High-powered mode, catering to diverse computing needs.

Connectivity and other features

Accompanying the powerful processor is a choice of 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM paired with ample 512GB NVMe SSD storage, ensuring swift data access and seamless multitasking. To keep users powered throughout the day, both laptops are equipped with a robust 60Wh battery featuring 65W fast charging support, promising up to 11.5 hours of video playback or up to 10 hours of office use on a single charge.

Additionally, these laptops prioritize user comfort and convenience with features like a spacious cooling blade area spanning 29700mm2, immersive Hi-Res stereo speakers, advanced AI Noise Cancellation technology, and the added security of a fingerprint sensor.

In terms of connectivity, the Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro offer a versatile array of ports, including HDMI, USB-A 3.2Gen1/Gen2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, ensuring seamless connectivity with a wide range of peripherals and accessories.