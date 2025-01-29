Subscribe

Computers & Laptops

HP 15s U: A Reliable Companion for Everyday Computing

The HP 15 is a lightweight, high-performing laptop with AMD Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Perfect for students and professionals, it offers portability, multitasking, and long battery life, making it an excellent value for money.

Harsh
New Update
HP 15s-eq2132AU A Reliable Companion for Everyday Computing
Finding a laptop that ticks the boxes for performance and price and portability is a big ask. But the HP 15s seems to check all those boxes, and is great for students and professionals alike. Whether it’s for some old school work for college assignments or work assignments for the office, this is one laptop to consider.

Specifications: A lot on performance

  • Processor: It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, a 6 core processor that’s great for multitasking. Hyper lift, turbo speeds between 2.1 GHz and 4.0 GHz should be enough for light daily use and leave some juice for tomorrow’s heavier tasks.
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM so many programs can run at once without lagging, perfect for multiple tabs open in a browser.
  • Storage: 512 GB built-in SSD storage for fast operation, switch between files and projects all day long.
  • Display: 15.6 inches anti-glare full HD 1920 x 1080 display so you can work in any lighting conditions without straining your eyes.
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon integrated graphics for decent gaming, basic multimedia editing, Office apps and so on.
  • Portability: 1.69 kg so perfect for a busy professional or student who has to rush to classes now and then.
  • Battery: 3-cell Li-ion battery with fast charging that should last around 7-10 hours depending on how hard you use it.

Pros

1. Super Light

HP 15s is small and light for a portable. Perfect for students running from class to class, cafe to meeting.

2. Great Multitasking

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 16 GB RAM is a total multitasking machine-run multiple browsers with tabs open, video conferencing software, and a bit of photo editing, anytime of the day.

3. Super Fast Storage

512 SSD is fast, boots in a second and launches apps in a flash. Good for those with huge files to work on or need to open multiple heavy apps at the same time.

4. Long Battery Life on-the-Go

For moderate usage, it can last 10 hours during the day. Fast charging gives you a bit of juice back in just a few minutes of rest.

Cons

1. Average Display Brightness

Full HD touch screen is sharp and crisp but would, cringe-worthy, fall short in bright daylight or bright indoor condition. Color gamut is another problem; only 45% NTSC as per definition.

2. Extremely Difficult to Upgrade

Some would have wanted at least to have options to solder RAM and storage to motherboard-these are soldered to the motherboard. But for moderately experienced average users, they wouldn’t care at all. Some will be convinced by the future upgrade’s modularity.

Best Suited For?

Students

HP 15s is a multi-tasking laptop that’s light enough to take to uni for coursework, research and entertainment. The amount of RAM is perfect for multi-tasking. Student can do assignments, online classes and even some streaming for fun.

Professionals

For working professionals who need help to ease their work hours. Good for presentations, video conferencing or data manipulation. Extremely long battery life and all portability makes it perfect for those who are in the field.

HP 15s

Is It Worth It?

HP 15s has also become a good value for money spec-wise, priced at around ₹46,790  for what it offers. Mid-range spec with low-cost CPU, enough RAM and blazing SSD for so little.

Not all users are happy with the low brightness and limited upgradability but both are good for students and professionals.

Buy At -> HP 15s AMD Ryzen 5

The Ultimate Takeaway

HP 15s can still be a good daily computing machine. With top specs, this will be valued for its light weight and long battery life, for those who need speed and comfort in one.

This one’s a shout-out for daily tasks with multi-tasking... HP 15s-eq2132AU.

Spec Sheet

Component Specification
Processor AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U (up to 4.0 GHz max boost clock, 8 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads)
Memory 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)
Storage 512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
Graphics AMD Radeon™ Graphics
Display 39.6 cm (15.6") diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), micro-edge, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
Operating System Windows 11 Home
Keyboard Full-size, backlit, natural silver keyboard with numeric keypad
Pointing Device HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support
Webcam HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones
Audio Dual speakers
Ports - 1 USB Type-C® 5Gbps signaling rate (data transfer only, no charging or external monitors)
- 2 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate
- 1 AC smart pin
- 1 HDMI 1.4b
- 1 headphone/microphone combo
Expansion Slots 1 multi-format SD media card reader
Wireless Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 5 wireless card
Battery 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion; supports fast charge: approximately 50% in 45 minutes
Dimensions 358.5 x 242 x 17.9 mm
Weight 1.69 kg

