HP 15s U: A Reliable Companion for Everyday Computing

Finding a laptop that ticks the boxes for performance and price and portability is a big ask. But the HP 15s seems to check all those boxes, and is great for students and professionals alike. Whether it’s for some old school work for college assignments or work assignments for the office, this is one laptop to consider.

Advertisment

Specifications: A lot on performance

Processor: It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, a 6 core processor that’s great for multitasking. Hyper lift, turbo speeds between 2.1 GHz and 4.0 GHz should be enough for light daily use and leave some juice for tomorrow’s heavier tasks.

It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, a 6 core processor that’s great for multitasking. Hyper lift, turbo speeds between 2.1 GHz and 4.0 GHz should be enough for light daily use and leave some juice for tomorrow’s heavier tasks. Memory: 16 GB RAM so many programs can run at once without lagging, perfect for multiple tabs open in a browser.

16 GB RAM so many programs can run at once without lagging, perfect for multiple tabs open in a browser. Storage: 512 GB built-in SSD storage for fast operation, switch between files and projects all day long.

512 GB built-in SSD storage for fast operation, switch between files and projects all day long. Display: 15.6 inches anti-glare full HD 1920 x 1080 display so you can work in any lighting conditions without straining your eyes.

15.6 inches anti-glare full HD 1920 x 1080 display so you can work in any lighting conditions without straining your eyes. Graphics: AMD Radeon integrated graphics for decent gaming, basic multimedia editing, Office apps and so on.

AMD Radeon integrated graphics for decent gaming, basic multimedia editing, Office apps and so on. Portability: 1.69 kg so perfect for a busy professional or student who has to rush to classes now and then.

1.69 kg so perfect for a busy professional or student who has to rush to classes now and then. Battery: 3-cell Li-ion battery with fast charging that should last around 7-10 hours depending on how hard you use it.

Pros

Advertisment

1. Super Light

HP 15s is small and light for a portable. Perfect for students running from class to class, cafe to meeting.

2. Great Multitasking

Advertisment

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 16 GB RAM is a total multitasking machine-run multiple browsers with tabs open, video conferencing software, and a bit of photo editing, anytime of the day.

3. Super Fast Storage

512 SSD is fast, boots in a second and launches apps in a flash. Good for those with huge files to work on or need to open multiple heavy apps at the same time.

Advertisment

4. Long Battery Life on-the-Go

For moderate usage, it can last 10 hours during the day. Fast charging gives you a bit of juice back in just a few minutes of rest.

Cons

Advertisment

1. Average Display Brightness

Full HD touch screen is sharp and crisp but would, cringe-worthy, fall short in bright daylight or bright indoor condition. Color gamut is another problem; only 45% NTSC as per definition.

2. Extremely Difficult to Upgrade

Advertisment

Some would have wanted at least to have options to solder RAM and storage to motherboard-these are soldered to the motherboard. But for moderately experienced average users, they wouldn’t care at all. Some will be convinced by the future upgrade’s modularity.

Best Suited For?

Students

Advertisment

HP 15s is a multi-tasking laptop that’s light enough to take to uni for coursework, research and entertainment. The amount of RAM is perfect for multi-tasking. Student can do assignments, online classes and even some streaming for fun.

Professionals

For working professionals who need help to ease their work hours. Good for presentations, video conferencing or data manipulation. Extremely long battery life and all portability makes it perfect for those who are in the field.

Is It Worth It?

HP 15s has also become a good value for money spec-wise, priced at around ₹46,790 for what it offers. Mid-range spec with low-cost CPU, enough RAM and blazing SSD for so little.

Not all users are happy with the low brightness and limited upgradability but both are good for students and professionals.

Buy At -> HP 15s AMD Ryzen 5

The Ultimate Takeaway

HP 15s can still be a good daily computing machine. With top specs, this will be valued for its light weight and long battery life, for those who need speed and comfort in one.

This one’s a shout-out for daily tasks with multi-tasking... HP 15s-eq2132AU.

Spec Sheet