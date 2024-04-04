HP Envy x360 14 Laptops Launched in India

Highlights

HP has introduced its latest offering, the Envy x360 14 laptops, into the Indian market, presenting users with a blend of sophistication and innovation. Here's an overview of its key features and offerings:

Design and Display

The Envy x360 14 laptops boast a sleek and stylish design, weighing just 1.4 kg, making them highly portable and convenient for users on the move.

Equipped with a 14-inch OLED touch display, users can indulge in an immersive visual experience for various activities such as work, gaming, writing, and watching content.

The display also offers an adjustable ideal position, catering to different tasks and ensuring optimal comfort for users.

Pricing and Availability

Available in HP World Stores and HP Online stores, the Envy x360 14 is priced at Rs. 99,999 onwards, with the added incentive of receiving a free Creator's Sling Bag upon purchase.

Performance with AI Features

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the laptop delivers a high-end creation experience, specially tailored for applications like Adobe Photoshop.

The inclusion of a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) optimizes battery performance by up to 65%, ensuring uninterrupted creativity and productivity.

Notably, the Envy x360 14 is the first HP laptop with a Microsoft CoPilot button on the keyboard, making it possible to use GenAI (generative artificial intelligence) functions like content creation and guided search. Featuring a full aluminum chassis with an x360 hinge, the Envy x360 14 provides users with a premium experience while ensuring versatility and mobility to create anywhere.

The AI capabilities of the laptops facilitate smart collaboration and productivity, with features like Windows Studio enhancing the video experience.

IMAX-Certified Display and Sustainability

With its IMAX-certified display, the laptop offers an immersive experience with high-quality digital material, music, and images. With a focus on sustainability, HP designed the laptop with up to 55% recycled metal, demonstrating its dedication to environmental responsibility.

In essence, the HP Envy x360 14 laptops offer a compelling proposition for users seeking a combination of style, performance, mobility, and sustainability in their computing devices.