HP Omen Transcend 14 Launch

HP Omen Transcend 14 was launched in January 2024 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The laptop has been released in India and features an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU. The chipset includes Neural Processing Units (NPUs), which are supposed to assist users with offline AI-based tasks. The laptop is available in two colours nationwide, comparable to its global form. It also includes dedicated graphics, an OLED display, and an RGB-illuminated keyboard.

Advertisment

HP Omen Transcend 14 Specifications and Features

Advertisment

The HP Omen Transcend 14 has a 14-inch 2.8K (2,800 x 1,800 pixel) OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, edge-to-edge glass, and low blue light protection. It is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. The HP Omen Transcend 14 laptop is also pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

Advertisment

HP's latest laptop features an HP True Vision 1080p full-HD IR camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual-array digital microphones. It also has twin HyperX Audio-tuned speakers that enable HP Audio Boost and DTS X Ultra. The HP Omen Transcend 14 laptop includes a full-size, four-zone RGB backlit keyboard, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 connection.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is powered by a 71Wh battery and supports 140W wired rapid charging with a USB Type-C connector. The laptop includes:

Advertisment

● Two USB Type-C ports.

● Two USB Type-A ports.

● One HDMI 2.1 port.

Advertisment

● A headphone/microphone jack combo.

The laptop weighs 1.63 kilograms and is 31.3 cm x 23.35 cm x 1.69 cm in dimension.

Advertisment

HP Omen Transcend 14 Price in India and Availability

In India, the HP Omen Transcend 14 begins at Rs. 1,74,999 for the Shadow Black shade and Rs. 1,75,999 for the Ceramic White hue. The laptop is available for pre-order in India through HP's official website and Amazon. It will be on sale across the country beginning 3 April.