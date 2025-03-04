Lenovo enters big at MWC 2025 with unique PC concept innovations: Check details

Lenovo is demonstrating a compelling lineup of new products at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. The company has released a proof of concept for the ThinkBook, codenamed Flip AI PC, Solar PC, at this year's event.

Among the standout ideas unveiled at the congress is a solar panel-enabled laptop in the lid. The firm also introduced the ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 and four display accessories. Here are the most important points about these fascinating laptops.

Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept

The Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept is surprisingly light at only 2.6 pounds and thin, less than 0.6 inches thick—similar to a standard 14-inch clamshell laptop. Keeping in line with the design philosophy of Lenovo's Yoga series, the device includes an OLED screen, up to 32GB of RAM options, a durable 50.2 WHr battery, and a 2MP IR camera that integrates beautifully with Windows Hello.

One of the distinguishing features of this device is solar cells integrated into its lid. Using Back Contact Cell technology, Lenovo has arranged the mounting brackets and gridlines on the cells' back sides. This thoughtful design allows panels to capture a maximum of 24 percent solar energy, on par with most high-end solar systems for home use. It also features Dynamic Solar Tracking, which adjusts the cells' settings to optimize energy harvesting.

Lenovo asserts that the Yoga Solar PC can power an hour's worth of video playback after only 20 minutes of exposure to sunlight. Interestingly, it can even charge its battery indoors using even low light, running on as little as 0.3 watts.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 6

The ThinkBook 16P has specs similar to Lenovo's earlier 16-inch workstations. To enhance multitasking for mobile users, Lenovo introduces two more display concepts. The Magic Bay 2nd Display Concept has an 8-inch display that magnetically connects to the ThinkBook 16P, either as an external monitor or an AI dashboard for different widgets and messaging applications.

Dual Display Concept by Magic Bay

Meanwhile, the Magic Bay Dual Display Concept introduces two 13.3-inch displays that sit on either side of the primary screen, offering a larger display of real estate. The prototype not only uses the laptop's mounting system but also a flip-out kickstand for additional stability.

Finally, the Tiko Pro Concept offers a slim display with an additional wide aspect ratio that can be placed on top of the laptop screen and used as an external notification shade. Lenovo has even unveiled a playful cat-themed headband accessory that provides tiny ears to a robotic gadget, adding a playful touch to their collection.

Lenovo Flip AI PC Concept

Technically referred to as the ThinkBook codename Flip AI PC Proof of Concept, this cutting-edge laptop boasts a bendable OLED screen, similar to that of its rollable variant. The Flip has a screen that can fold outwards, such that its 13-inch display opens up to a whopping 18.1 inches.

This arrangement maximizes the screen real estate compared to the ThinkBook Rollable, which has a maximum of 16.7 inches. When in a vertical position, the larger screen provides additional space for multitasking and document management. The screen is also foldable into tablet mode or configured to tent mode, making it possible to collaborate on screen sharing from different angles.

Lenovo features something exclusive known as the Smart ForcePad which comes with a three-layer illuminated dashboard offering customizable icons and controls. This feature raises the level of functionality of the touchpad, although such has also been featured in products from rival manufacturers such as Acer.

Motorola's Smart Connect

Motorola's Smart Connect provides a wireless connection between a Lenovo PC and a Moto phone and is receiving an upgrade with the inclusion of artificial intelligence. With this upgrade, users can search documents using natural language on both devices and even project

Instagram content from their phone onto their PC screen. The idea is to declutter procedures that usually involve multiple manual manipulations of various icons and thus make the user experience slicker and more intuitive.