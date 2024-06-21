Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i with Intel Core Ultra 7: Now in India

India saw the debut of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i on Thursday. The laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, among other impressive characteristics. With a focus on multitasking content makers, the business debuted the laptop globally in March. It has since been introduced in India. With a 14.5-inch OLED screen that refreshes at 120 Hz, the Yoga Pro 7i offers artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities accessed by a dedicated Copilot key.

Price of Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i in India

The starting price of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i in India is Rs. 1,49,999. The official Lenovo website is where you can get it. Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 Edition is packaged with the laptop.

Specifications of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i

The laptop has a 14.5-inch OLED screen with a 2.8 K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel is certified by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 for better HDR colour reproduction and supports Dolby Vision content. Its keyboard is backlit and its chassis is made of aluminium.

The laptop's Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU powers it from underneath. The chipset matches these components with 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage and 16GB LPDDR5x dual-channel RAM sold onto the motherboard. The Yoga Pro 7i has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB DDR6 VRAM for graphics. It is powered by Windows 11 Home.

An HD Audio chip and a quad-speaker system onboard for multimedia consumption support Dolby Atmos. It also comes with an E-shutter, a full-HD 1080p IR camera with a depth sensor and support for Windows Hello, and a quad-mic array. Along with Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connection, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i has a 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI 2.1 connector, a USB Type-A Gen 3.1 port, a USB Type-C Gen 3.2 port, and a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port. It weighs 1.59kg and has dimensions of 325.5x226.49x16.6 mm.