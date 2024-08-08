Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Brings Intelligence to Your Laptop

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is launched in India. Since introducing the Yoga Slim 7x to the Indian market, Lenovo has progressed significantly in the PC industry. This isn't just any laptop; Microsoft describes it as India's first AI-powered Copilot+ PC, a category of devices with a potent AI chipset, Copilot+ AI tools, and a fantastic battery life. It is being advertised as a Copilot+ AI PC, which Microsoft defines as a laptop with a strong chipset with over 40 TOPS, a long battery life, and the Copilot+ AI tool. Naturally, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU with integrated Adreno GPU powers the new laptop. A neural processing unit (NPU) also enhances the laptop's AI capabilities. Lenovo and the Indian PC market have made great strides with the Yoga Slim 7x. Lenovo's AI-enabled slim and portable package responds to the changing demands of customers looking for smart and effective computing solutions.

Features and Specifications of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

A 14.5-inch 3K (2,944 x 1,840 pixels) OLED anti-glare touch screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a maximum brightness level of 1,000 nits, HDR 600 True Black, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, and compatibility for Dolby Vision is featured on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x. It has a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 processor, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It is powered by Windows 11 Home.

The Snapdragon X Elite chipset from Qualcomm includes the Hexagon NPU in Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7x. This adds several AI-powered features, including text-to-image conversion, text generation, sophisticated photo and video editing tools, and more, to the Copilot+.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x has a 65W adaptor and a 70Wh battery. It is stated that the laptop has a multi-day battery life. It is compatible with Rapid Charge Express technology, which promises to deliver up to three hours of runtime after just fifteen minutes of charging. The laptop has a four-speaker sound system and a full-HD (1080p) webcam. The laptop has Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity options. It weighs 1.28 kg and has a thickness of 12.9 mm.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Cost and Availability in India

In India, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is available in Cosmic Blue and is priced at Rs. 1,50,990. The Lenovo India website, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, e-commerce sites, and a few physical retail locations offer it for sale nationwide.