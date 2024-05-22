Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop Price and Details

At its Surface and Windows AI event on Monday, 20 May, Microsoft revealed the new Surface Pro (11th edition) and Surface Laptop (7th edition) to the general public. These gadgets come after the tech giant's Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, unveiled in March of this year and geared towards business. The Windows manufacturer incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into the consumer-oriented machines, which also become the company's first Copilot+ PCs. Interestingly, the Snapdragon X series chipsets from Qualcomm power these PCs rather than the Intel Core Ultra chipsets used in the Surface devices targeted for corporate users.

Specifications for the Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop

The 13-inch display on the Microsoft Surface Pro (11th edition) is a 2-in-1 PC with options for LCD and OLED screens with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon X Plus and Elite chipsets that come with it are said by the manufacturer to be 90% faster than those found in the previous Surface Pro generation. Additionally, the devices are powered by a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, which has a TPS of over 40 trillion operations per second. The Surface Pro includes up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of Gen 4 SSD built-in storage.

The Surface Pro now features a front-facing webcam with a 114-degree ultrawide 1440p sensor, improving audio and video communication. The webcam works with Windows Studio Effects, which is AI-powered. Adjacent to the spacebar is a specific Copilot button as well. In addition, the Surface Pro has a detachable Flex keyboard, a 165-degree-hinge kickstand, a haptic touchpad that can be customised, and built-in pen storage. Up to 65W fast charging is supported.

Meanwhile, two display sizes are available for the new Surface Laptop (7th edition): 13.5-inch and 15-inch. Both are Corning Gorilla Glass 5-covered IPS LCD panels that support touch. They have Dolby Vision IQ, HDR compatibility, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Surface Laptop shares the same Snapdragon X Plus and Elite chipsets as the Surface Pro, with up to 64 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB of built-in Gen 4 SSD storage. It includes the updated NPU as well. The remaining specs are the same as those of the Surface Laptop 6, targeted at corporate users.

Pricing and availability of Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop

The Microsoft Surface Pro with an LCD panel, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD built-in storage starts at $999, or around Rs. 83,000. This version has the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus chipset installed. Similarly, the 13.8-inch display model of the Microsoft Surface Laptop, which comes with a Snapdragon X Plus engine paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD internal storage, starts at $999 (about Rs. 83,000). Four gadget colours will be available: Black, Sapphire, Platinum, and Dune. Beginning on 18 June, both Surface models will be available for purchase. On the Microsoft website, interested parties can currently place preorders.