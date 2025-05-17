Top Gaming Laptops Under ₹50,000 in India – May 2025 Picks
Level up your gameplay without breaking the bank! Explore the best gaming laptops under ₹50,000 in India (May 2025) with top specs, performance, and value.
Level up your gameplay without breaking the bank! Explore the best gaming laptops under ₹50,000 in India (May 2025) with top specs, performance, and value.
The Infinix ZeroBook 13 packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H with 12 cores, ideal for light gaming and multitasking.
The ASUS Vivobook 16X blends sleek design with serious performance. Powered by a 6-core, 12-thread AMD Ryzen 5 5600H.
The Honor MagicBook 15 is for the user who wants style and substance. Under the aluminum body lies an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core processor.
The Acer Aspire Lite AL15 was a sleeper in the sub-₹45K segment. In a compact and thermally efficient body
The HP 15s-eq2144AU is a good performer with AMD’s Ryzen 5 5500U, which is a well-known processor for balancing power efficiency