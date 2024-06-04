Top Laptop Brands in India Q1-2024: Gaming or Business?

Since the pandemic, the Indian laptop market has had an incredible surge, partly because of the growing demand for online learning and distant employment. The Make in India campaign of the Indian government, which has promoted domestic manufacture and lowered laptop prices, greatly aided this expansion. Consequently, more and more people are buying laptops and looking up different models online. The market is still dominated by the well-known established companies, even with the introduction of many new brands. In light of this, the Top Laptop Brands In India Q1-2024 are listed below.

Advertisment

HP

HP remains a favourite among Indian consumers, known for its wide range of laptops catering to different needs—from budget-friendly options to high-performance machines. Due to its popularity, HP is still the top brand in India. With 46.5% of viewers seeking its offering in 2023, it was also the most popular laptop brand. The brand maintained its ranking even if the percentage of searches decreased to 37.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

HP Pavilion 15: The American company accomplished this by providing many laptops under the following models: Envy, Spectre, Elitebook, Victus, Omen, Pavilion, and Chromebook. They will provide you with a laptop if you specify a budget.

Advertisment

India's Top Laptop Brands In India Q1-2024 HP Laptops

The Intel Core i7 14700HX-powered HP Omen 16.

HP Spectre x360 with Intel Core Ultra CPUs.

HP Pavilion, HP Envy, HP Spectre, and HP Omen series.

Advertisment

Asus

Known for innovation and design, Asus has gained a solid reputation in the Indian market. Their laptops are particularly popular among gamers and creative professionals and are part of our Top Laptop Brands In India Q1-2024. In 2023, the Taiwanese company ASUS continued to hold the second spot. The company's wide choice of products at all price ranges allowed it to achieve an 18.5% viewership percentage the previous year. In the first quarter of 2024, the rate increased to 20.5%, indicating its growing popularity.

Advertisment

In India, ASUS provides a range of laptop lineups for gamers, students, creators, workers, and those at home. The Zenbook, Vivobook, Chromebooks, TUF, and ROG are well-known ASUS series. Additionally, the business maintains consumer interest by releasing laptops regularly at tempting discounts.

Top ASUS Notebooks released in the first quarter of 2024 in India

Advertisment

In January, ASUS released the Zenbook 14 OLED notebooks featuring the newest Intel Core 5 and Ultra 7 processors.

The ASUS Chromebook CM14 featuring the MediaTek Kompanio 520 SoC became official nationwide.

As the first ROG laptop featuring an OLED panel, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 was released.

To end the quarter, ASUS released the Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15, which have lightweight designs and Intel Ultra processors.

Asus VivoBook, Asus ZenBook, and Asus ROG (Republic of Gamers) series.

Lenovo

Advertisment

Lenovo holds a significant share of the Indian laptop market with its diverse product lineup that includes everything from affordable laptops to premium business devices. Lenovo's popularity share increased to 16.5%, which is just less than Dell's. The company has established a solid reputation in India by providing affordable and well-valued laptops. Lenovo is one of the most well-known brands in a sector where consumers are highly budget-conscious.

The Lenovo Legion 7i targets gamers with the newest 14th-generation Intel processors. The IdeaPad, ThinkBook, ThinkPad, LOQ, and Legion series are available for those in the market for new laptops. This collection includes entry-level laptops, flagship models, office-oriented laptops, and gaming laptops.

Advertisment

India's Top Lenovo Laptops

The newest laptop in the Yoga series with AI capabilities, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, was introduced in India.

The newest 14 Gen Intel Core gaming laptops, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, and Legion Pro 5i, were just released.

Lenovo Ideapad, Lenovo ThinkPad, and Lenovo Legion series.

Dell

Dell is another leading brand recognized for its reliability and strong customer service. Dell laptops are popular in both the consumer and business segments. With a solid first quarter in 2024, Dell moved up one spot from its 2023 position. From January to March 2024, the American brand Dell was the nation's third most popular laptop manufacturer and is one of the Top Laptop Brands In India Q1-2024.

Dell has been serving a wide range of Indian consumers with its Inspiron and Vostro models for low-cost shoppers, Alienware for gamers, and XPS for high-end customers. Although the manufacturer only releases new laptops a few times, it has a large selection.

Top Dell Laptops were released in India in the first quarter of 2024.

The most recent 14th generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processors and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU were featured in the Dell Alienware M18 R2.

Dell Inspiron, Dell XPS, and Dell Vostro series.

Acer

Acer offers a variety of laptops that are both affordable and performance-oriented. This brand is particularly appealing to students and budget-conscious consumers. Acer rose to third overall in 2023 from fifth in September 2023. Nevertheless, it is ranked fifth in Q1 2024. Like ASUS, Acer is well-known nationwide for providing remarkably affordable computers. Additionally, it remains one of the most well-liked brands in light of the value-conscious Indian consumer base.

The company sells laptops in the Aspire, One, and Extensa series for consumers on a budget. The H series is more appropriate for individuals who need a high-end device for a demanding workload. Gamers can choose between the Predator and Nitro video game franchises.

Top Acer Laptops AI-Ready Released in India in Q1 2024 India saw the January introduction of the Acer Swift Go 14 laptop.

Acer Aspire, Acer Swift, and Acer Predator series.

Conclusion

The fight to become the best laptop brand is getting more fierce as the Indian tech industry grows. This exclusive look at the Top Laptop Brands In India Q1-2024 offers prospective purchasers insightful information. Various manufacturers meet your needs, whether for characteristics like gaming expertise, cost-effective solutions, or cutting-edge performance. Remember that this is only a snapshot; choosing the ideal laptop will still carefully consider your unique needs.