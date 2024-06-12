Top Reasons to Get the Acer ALG Gaming Laptop: Gaming Powerhouse Lands in India!

The Acer ALG Gaming Laptop, the company's newest gaming-focused laptop, was introduced in India on Tuesday. Acer ALG Gaming Laptop has an Intel Core i5 processor from the 12th generation, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with up to 6GB of DDR6 memory, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The new Acer ALG gaming laptop includes a full-size keyboard and a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Here are few Top Reasons to Get the Acer ALG Gaming Laptop.

Should you buy the Acer ALG Gaming Laptop?

The 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor in the ALG gaming laptop is a powerful performer that quickly powers through even the most demanding games, giving players lag-free gameplay.

The ALG's NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card produces breathtaking images and incredibly smooth frame rates, resulting in an immersive gaming experience with rich, colourful graphics.

Its 512GB SSD and 16GB DDR4 RAM provide blazingly fast boot speeds, rapid application loads, and plenty of room for your game collection, improving gaming efficiency.

With less motion blur, the 144Hz refresh rate display gives you a competitive edge with sharper, clearer graphics and keeps you focused on the action during fierce clashes.

When weighed against more expensive gaming laptops, the ALG is a terrific option for budget-conscious gamers without sacrificing performance, thanks to its impressive features at a fair price point.

Furthermore, the 15.6-inch display of the ALG provides versatility and simplicity for gamers who travel, making it perfect for desktop and portable gaming sessions.

The ALG offers versatility and convenience by easily connecting to your preferred gaming peripherals and accessories with a range of ports and HDMI, including USB-A, USB-C, and Ethernet.

Pricing and Availability of the Acer ALG Gaming Laptop in India

The starting price of the Acer ALG Gaming Laptop in India is Rs. 56,990, and it comes in just one colour option: steel grey. It will be sold on Amazon and the company's online store in India. The business claims it will also be sold nationwide through Acer Exclusive Stores and other retail locations.

Specifications of the Gaming Laptop Acer ALG

Operating on Windows 11 Home by default, the recently released Acer ALG Gaming Laptop has a 12th generation Intel Core i5-12450H CPU and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. Moreover, an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB DDR6 video RAM is included. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, it features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display.

The Acer ALG Gaming Laptop has up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, which can be increased to 2TB using a dual M.2 slot. It has an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, and one USB 3.2 Type-A port. According to the manufacturer, the laptop has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Acer fitted the ALG Gaming Laptop with a 4-cell, 54-watt Li-ion battery that can be charged up to 120 watts. It contains an integrated microphone and a 1-megapixel webcam. The laptop weighs 1.99kg and has dimensions of 48.1 x 32.4 x 9.2 cm.