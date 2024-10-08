What to Expect from the New MacBook Pro with an M4 Chip: A Closer Look

Later this month, Apple is expected to release new MacBook models equipped with its most recent Apple silicon chipset. A retail packaging for the rumoured MacBook Pro with an M4 chipset has appeared online ahead of its much-anticipated release. The gadget has also reportedly been unboxed in a video uploaded on a platform, providing us with our first look at what might be Apple's next laptop. Notably, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently revealed that the newest laptops from the Cupertino, California-based tech giant would be officially released on 28 October.

Advertisment

What can you expect from the new MacBook Pro with an M4 chip?

Expected to be powered by the M4 chip, the forthcoming MacBook Pro offers several intriguing enhancements. The M4 processor is expected to considerably increase computing power over its predecessor so that users may anticipate a noticeable gain in performance. Along with excellent performance, Apple's proprietary silicon is renowned for its energy efficiency, which might lead to longer battery life, making the gadget more practical for extended usage. The upcoming MacBook Pro is also anticipated to include cutting-edge technologies that will provide professionals and creative users with a state-of-the-art experience. These technologies may include increased support for external screens and more excellent graphics capabilities.

Specifications of MacBook Pro With M4 Chipset (Anticipated)

Advertisment

Wylsacom, a Russian content creator, unboxed the alleged MacBook Pro with an M4 chipset in a video uploaded to YouTube. A 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU could be found on the chip. The purported device includes 512GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM. It is reportedly a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 3024 x 1964 pixel resolution and ProMotion technology. The alleged gadget is claimed to weigh 1.6 kg and have dimensions of 1.55 x 31.26 x 22.12 cm.

It is estimated that the MacBook Pro M4 will contain:

Three Thunderbolt 4 compatible USB Type-C ports.

A headphone jack.

An HDMI port.

An SDXC port.

A MagSafe 3 port for connectivity.

Advertisment

It is expected to include a 70W power adaptor that is USB Type-C compatible for charging. It might have more connectors, but it looks to have a similar overall style to the M3 MacBooks—it even has the same wallpaper as the artwork on the box.

The YouTuber also tested the alleged MacBook using a benchmark. The Geekbench browser may view the results showing 3,864 and 15,288 single and multi-core scores, respectively. On 28 October, Apple is expected to present its most recent MacBook lineup. It is also anticipated that this date would align with the iOS 18.1 stable update for iPhone, which includes Apple Intelligence capabilities. The iPhone manufacturer could unveil a new iPad mini and a Mac mini as part of their updated product lineup.