India2047 or Bharat2047?

Some time back Grok went totally berserk when it came to India. People started abusing it via swear words and the X AI responded in style. Then it became a war between the political left and right with both sides trying to get info and mileage out of its wisdom. Very soon it seemed that Grok was even trolling X handles from India. Even the government stepped in and tried to curb it. What happened?

Many people don’t realize that Artificial Intelligence is only as good as the Human Input it gets. Algorithms may not necessarily be fair. They may have their biases and choose one side over the other. Then there’s the training data. That too can be biased. What if you feed one AI with only left-wing data and another with only right-wing data? Very soon you will have two very different AIs which may be taught to fight with each other. Human polarisation may very well become AI polarisation. The biases of the person who makes the algorithm. The biases of the data that is fed in. The personalities of the end users who use the AI. They will all go into making an AI what it is. If ChatGPT is woke, that’s because its makers and data are woke. If Grok by and large chose the left-wing over the right-wing, then most of the data available is left-wing.

Our own ecosystem

Which is imperative why India has its own AI and its own AI ecosystem. We cannot be dependent on an American or Chinese AI to rule Indian fortunes. We have 1.4 billion people, so the training data is vast. We can have a great Indian AI suitable for India.

However, there is another complication. English is not the only language spoken in India. The Indian Constitution recognizes 22 languages. There are hundreds of dialects and nuances. Regional languages are strong and power local discourse, literature, media and even films. How does one get all that data into the Indian AI ecosystem? How do you get an IndiaBharat AI? It’s really tough because English is the language of coding, the language of education, the language of corporate India and the language of Lutyens Delhi. So how do you integrate the rich regional data in these circumstances? There are people in the government and startups that are looking into this, but there is a scarcity of large-scale quality data here in the first place.

We always had a problem with India versus Bharat, but now we have to integrate it in the AI world. India2047 or Bharat2047? Both, actually.