5 Must-Watch Best Anime of 2024

A new generation of cutting-edge animation and graphics awaits anime fans in 2024. Be you an old-timer or a newbie to the list of enthusiasts, this guide on the **top 5 best anime of 2024** will find you the best there is: action, fantasy, and much more.

Attack on Titan: The Last Pages

Genre: Action, Dark Fantasy, Drama.

Studio: MAPPA

Why To watch?

Well-well every anime fan got this one on his top charts.

The anime classic Attack on Titan reaches a high speed in its climax after ten years of exciting adventure. Wrapping loose ends, the final part of the series portrays themes such as freedom, sacrifice, and humanity in a riveting plot. Studio MAPPA has outdone all expectations with outstanding conflicts and sequences that have turned the series into a masterpiece.



The quality is superb—it all fits on the scale of the narrative. The emotional end reflects Eren Yeager's journey. Morality and humanity linger long after the story is told.



Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters is widely seen as a landmark anime, merging action and philosophy uniquely. If you’ve followed it from the start, don’t miss this finale and if you are new to the world go watch this one right away!

Solo Leveling

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Adventure.

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Why To Watch?



The popular webtoon Solo Leveling anime adaptation comes in 2024 with such high-quality content. The animation, based on the story of a poor and neglected and weakest hunter man-kind has ever seen our MC Jin-Woo, who later becomes very powerful, It is a film with excellent drawings and an underdog story with great emotions and intense fights. It would consist 2 new episodes and the recap of season 1. Surely you don't wanna miss it.



Best for:

- Real True Adaptation of the Popular Webtoon.

- Epic fight choreography and animation.

- The hero's journey is the balance of motivation and tension.

Critical Evaluation:

Fans have been praising this anime, saying it is faithful to the source and great visuals. In short, *Solo Leveling* is one of the best action anime this season.

Shield Hero Season 3 Emergence

Genre: Isekai Action and Adventure.

Studio: Kinema Citrus.

Why To Watch?

Much, much deeper character development, and a fantasy mythology that causes much complexity to the story. This only raises the stakes for the adventurers to new and even more exciting adventures. The audience could not help but sit on the edge of their seat as they sat glued to their screens while action unfolded along with rising emotional tensions, all perfectly well-paced in this season built upon others.



This makes the world grow and develop about the new locations introduced and grave threats, thus making the storyline fuller and better than ever before.

Plot:

The storyline is presented through dynamics and inter-communications that evolve between Naofumi and his companions as they face obstacles along the way to advancement. Dramatic sequences of battles are given as a very graphic action, where our Main character the shield hero Naofumi presents remarkable strategic acuteness at crucial moments.

Season 3 delivers fantastic pacing and an interesting storyline, which fans love. A must-watch for all isekai lovers. I'm sure not a single episode from this series would bore you.

Blue Lock Season 2

Genre: Sports, Drama.

Studio: Eight Bit

Why To Watch?

A lot of thrilling sports, drama, and excitement make this a must-watch season. The talent behind Eight Bit enhances the experience and draws a diverse audience.



Blue Lock transformed the sports anime genre, wallowing in the obsession over ambition and competition. At a point where stakes are bound to continually escalate in Season 2, with all strikers in playing 11 it's an intresting watch that who's gonna be the worlds best striker? Also as promised this might be the best ever arc for an sports based anime.

Best for:

- Quality football games.

- Character analyses are a deep study of complex motivations and conflicts.

- A new twist on sports and the best combination of individualism and collectivism.



Critical Reception:

Blue Lock barely clings to the end for the concept and the action-packed storytelling. Season 2 is the best sports anime.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Genre: Fantasy, Slice of Life, Adventure.

Studio: Madhouse.

Why it should be watched:



Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is very reflective in terms of existence, heritage, and time. The narrative is from that of an elven mage who can narrate her experience for a long time while taking care of the demon king until his last breath. It makes one feel very emotionally charged and unfolds gradually. Its lively animation really throws a person into such a dream world.



Thus, the movie plot speaks of loss and memory, provoking reflection on emotions that characterize such happenings. It is an intriguing question of what happens after 'happily ever after' and if such endings are the only definition of life. Only a few anime series have been so frankly and genuinely acknowledged not only by viewers but also by critics as *Frieren*, a deeply emotionally vibrating series. Of course, introspection is a must, but that's almost just the smallest part of this iceberg compared with the sea of action-pulp stories dominating the whole genre.

Conclusion

The year 2024 will be remembered in anime history in terms of the diversification of productions close to being remarkable. As in the case of MAPPA, A-1 Pictures, or Madhouse, it brings in a good story and great animation. And in 2024, it becomes mainstream. Adaptation from webtoons or light novels into visualizations like Frieren and Solo Leveling are currently among the hottest trends in anime. Attack on Titan and The Rising of the Shield Hero take the engagement of the audience to another level in comparison with a traditional series. Redefining the status of Blue Lock that complicates and rethinks established genres. Discussions are often based on reaction videos and debates, making YouTube a significant medium for community interaction and engagement globally accessible to any anime. Creativity and emotionally charged ideals will top 5 in 2024's anime. From an Attack on Titan finale to the last part of the series Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, what's next differs for the viewer to see it as part of the norm. Full of action, heartfelt fantasies, and ravishing sagas about sports, well. Where anime is taking over the world, 2024 is the new hope in fresh storytelling across genres like action, fantasy, sci-fi, and romance. So do let me know ..Which one is your favorite anime of 2024?