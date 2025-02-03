Navigating India’s New Data Protection Era: PCQuest’s Hands-On Workshop on DPDPA 2023

The digital landscape in India is undergoing a massive transformation. On January 3, 2025, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, seeking feedback from industry stakeholders via the MyGov portal.

As organizations scramble to understand the nuances of DPDPA 2023, it’s clear that compliance isn’t just a checkbox—it’s a strategic necessity. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023 introduces a robust framework for processing personal data, ensuring that data collected online—or even offline but later digitized—adheres to strict privacy standards.

To help CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, and security professionals navigate this regulatory shift, PCQuest, in collaboration with SM Consulting and Fortinet, has been organizing a series of hands-on workshops across India. These workshops are designed to move beyond legal jargon and offer practical insights into compliance strategies.

Let’s dive into the key takeaways from the Delhi and Mumbai chapters of this highly anticipated workshop series.

Why DPDPA 2023 Matters?

The DPDPA 2023 is a significant departure from India’s earlier approach to data privacy. It builds on years of legal recommendations and court rulings, placing explicit obligations on data fiduciaries—entities that determine how personal data is processed.

Key Compliance Takeaways:

✅ Explicit Consent is King – Organizations must obtain clear, affirmative consent from users before processing their data.

✅ Exceptions Exist – Certain cases allow data processing without consent, such as government functions, legal obligations, or emergencies.

✅ Steep Penalties – Companies failing to comply with the act risk facing substantial fines for data breaches and non-compliance.

✅ Security is Non-Negotiable – Firms are expected to implement robust security measures, including data classification, encryption, and risk management strategies.

Key Highlights from the DPDPA 2023 Workshop

The Delhi DPDPA Workshop (Nov 20, 2024) and Mumbai (Jan 29, 2025) editions of the DPDPA 2023 Compliance Workshop brought together top cybersecurity minds.

1. Building a Privacy-First Organization

Speakers:

🔹 Sameer Mathur, Managing Partner, SM Consulting

🔹 Vasanthika Srinath, Legal Consultant, SM Consulting

Sameer and Vasanthika took a deep dive into the evolving role of CISOs in the privacy era. They outlined a structured approach to compliance, including:

🔹 Building a Comprehensive Privacy Program – Organizations must treat privacy as an ongoing governance framework, not a one-time project.

🔹 Consent Management & Data Minimization – Limit data collection to what’s strictly necessary and use clear consent mechanisms.

🔹 Data Classification & Centralized Storage – Firms must create data maps to track where sensitive data resides and implement role-based access control (RBAC).

🔹 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Challenges – While 78% of DLP solutions are successful, false positives remain a concern, requiring better fine-tuning of security policies.

🔹 Managing Vendor Risk – A platform approach can help reduce third-party risks and offer better visibility into data sharing.

Key takeaway: “Data compliance isn’t just a legal issue—it’s a business enabler. Companies that prioritize privacy build stronger customer trust.” – Sameer Mathur

2. Fortinet’s Security Strategy for DPDPA Compliance

Speakers:

🔹 Anita Shreyakar, Head – BFSI, Fortinet

🔹 Ravi Vaz, Solution Architect – BFSI, Fortinet

Fortinet emphasized the technical side of compliance, focusing on how security solutions can streamline DPDPA adherence. Their session covered:

🔹 Risk-Based Security Assessments – Organizations must perform continuous security audits and gap analyses to identify vulnerabilities.

🔹 Data Retention & Recovery – Firms need strong backup policies and must retain personal data for at least two years as per regulatory guidelines.

🔹 Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) – Implementing zero trust security models helps ensure that only authorized users access sensitive data.

🔹 Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) & Role-Based Access – Essential for protecting critical databases and customer PII (Personally Identifiable Information).

🔹 Managing Data Localization Challenges – With stricter data residency requirements, businesses must rethink their cloud strategies to comply with India’s regulations.

🔹 Deception-Based Security & Attack Surface Management – Advanced techniques to proactively detect cyber threats before breaches occur.

Key takeaway: “You can’t secure what you can’t see. Attack surface management and continuous monitoring are crucial for regulatory compliance.” – Ravi Vaz

3. Penetration Testing & Real-World Threats

Speaker:

🔹 Sahil P, Senior Cybersecurity Consultant, SM Consulting

Sahil’s session focused on the importance of ethical hacking and penetration testing in ensuring compliance. Key insights included:

🔹 The Need for Third-Party Penetration Testing – Internal security teams often miss critical vulnerabilities, which external security assessments can identify.

🔹 Limitations of Automated Scanning – Popular tools like Nessus and Acunetix may fail to detect zero-day threats, making manual testing essential.

🔹 Case Study: The Hidden Vulnerability – A real-world case where an organization’s automated scans showed “no threats,” but manual testing exposed serious risks.

🔹 Shadow IT Risks – Businesses often have unaccounted-for applications running on their networks, posing huge security risks.

Key takeaway: “Compliance without security is meaningless. Regular penetration testing is the only way to ensure real protection.” – Sahil P

A Proactive Approach to Data Privacy

As data protection laws tighten and penalties loom, businesses can’t afford to be reactive. The DPDPA 2023 Compliance Workshop gave security professionals the tools they need to implement structured privacy programs, strengthen their cybersecurity posture, and prepare for regulatory audits.

Key Takeaways for Organizations:

✅ Move Beyond Checkboxes – Treat DPDPA compliance as an ongoing process, not a one-time task.

✅ Invest in Security & Automation – Zero trust models, attack surface management, and deception security are essential for risk mitigation.

✅ Vendor Management is Critical – Conduct regular risk assessments for third-party SaaS and MSP vendors.

✅ Regular Penetration Testing is a Must – Relying solely on automated security scans leaves gaps that cybercriminals can exploit.

What’s Next?

With the success of the Delhi and Mumbai chapters, PCQuest, Fortinet, and SM Consulting plan to expand these workshops to other major cities in India. The goal? To equip cybersecurity professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate India’s evolving data protection landscape.

Stay tuned for upcoming workshops in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai!