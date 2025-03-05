Gurugram/Delhi, March 4, 2025:India’s first all-women drone delivery team is here and it’s opening up doors for diversity in the otherwise male-dominated logistics and aviation space. This is a start to help women stake their claim in the drone technology and last mile logistics space which is currently a male only zone.

As a lead-up to International Women’s Day, a special demonstration was held in Gurugram. With this 10 women drone pilots and Skye Walkers executives will deliver medicines, groceries and even iPhones using Skye Air’s drone technology. All the deliveries will be piloted by women. This is a starting point for some drone logistics valuations.

Women in Drone Aviation: Breaking the Barriers

An area where there is much work for women in the growing industry is professional pilots, with drone industry growth increasing demand. Female presence in this field of drone aviation is very scanty; given that in the US there was just 6.7% in 2019 versus 3.9% in 2016 with FAA certification, one might say slow but steady.

Whereas various limits to training opportunities, sailing a career, and constricted kinds of access to resources have kept their headcount fairly low in female representation. Corporations are now attempting to change all this.

Skye Air Mobility is now committed to bridging the gender gap by training 500 women with skills in drone operations, delivery management, and last-mile logistics in the next two years.

Ankit Kumar highlighted why women are proving to be highly effective in drone operations:

"From my experience, women have shown more diligence in executing tasks, especially in last-mile logistics. They follow SOPs and guidelines with greater focus, making them highly effective in drone operations."

Government Backing and Industry Growth

This complements “Namo Drone Didi,” a government initiative to train women in these new technologies, itself a bold step to make them financially independent. Emphasizing the inspiration behind this initiative, Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO of Skye Air Mobility, stated:

"Our beloved Prime Minister introduced this vision a few years back to train women in villages to take up drones, grow businesses, and become entrepreneurs. We are taking this forward by developing an all-women-led drone team and training 500 women drone pilots in the NCR region over the next two years."

With urban logistics now fully rolling out at such a rapid pace, it now requires professional pilots and drone operators even more than ever. In February 2025 alone, Gurugram saw 1.5 lakh drone deliveries. Deliveries can be anything from iPhones to groceries and take less than 7 minutes. But beyond speed and efficiency, drone logistics also address a critical safety issue.

Ankit Kumar emphasized how drones provide a much-needed alternative to traditional delivery methods:

"The current delivery system is risky—traffic congestion is increasing, and accidents involving delivery riders are rising. The need of the hour is a safer and more efficient alternative. Drone deliveries offer that solution."

Cities are growing fast, and Skye Air Mobility is trying to scale this happiness, to cope with that, the navigation system is updated 4 times a year to optimize over 210 air corridors, including 60 designated delivery corridors that dynamically adjust based on order volume.

Security tops for drone logistics. Sky Air Mobility claims it has developed a homemade communication system called GLT. This is a standalone setup that ensures encrypted communication without using radio frequency. The drones do not carry onboard cameras, eliminating privacy concerns and national security risks, particularly around military bases and restricted areas.

“Inclusivity drives innovation. By training 500 women drone pilots we are not only automating logistics but also diversifying it. This isn’t just about flying drones – it’s about transforming an entire industry and showing that women can lead at every level,” says Ankit Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Skye Air Mobility.

From where this initiative itself stands, we are not taking these women of India to the future of drone technology but leapfrogging them into the future, controlling their destiny. Cheers and spurs over the lack of girls! But the journey wasn't easy.

Ankit Kumar spoke about the resistance some families had:

“Convincing families was a challenge. Many were hesitant about their daughters entering a new profession. But once they saw women from their villages succeeding in this field, perceptions started to change.”





