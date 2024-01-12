Eye-Catching Designs & High-Tech Cameras: Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Promises Innovation at Mid-Range

The Realme 12 Pro 5G series has been announced to launch in India later this month. The range is expected to include a Realme 12 Pro and a Realme 12 Pro+ model, which will succeed the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. The business recently teased the series' India launch, providing critical camera features and colour options for the handsets. It also teased a collaboration with a luxury watchmaker. Meanwhile, leaked photographs indicate that Rolex premium watches inspire the phone's design.

The Realme 12 Pro series will have design cues from a luxury watch brand

Realme hinted at a cooperation with premium watchmaker Ollivier Saveo in a series of X posts. The Realme 12 Pro series will have design cues from a luxury watch brand. As mentioned earlier, a leaked photograph of the partnership revealed a Realme 12 Pro model in a blue colour scheme evocative of the famous blue dial of a Rolex watch.

Realme has also officially unveiled the design of its Realme 12 Pro model. It is available in the colour Submarine Blue. The back panel features a central circular camera module encircled by a gold dial. A golden stripe also runs vertically across the centre of the rear panel. The power button and volume rocker on the handset's right edge are also gold-coloured.

Realme 12 Pro series: Specifications

In another X post, Realme stated that the Realme 12 Pro series will have a Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 24mm focal length. It will have an OV64B sensor and a periscope shooter with up to 120x digital zoom. The camera system will also have a 3x Portrait Mode with a focal length of 71mm.

The base Realme 12 Pro was previously rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. The Realme 12 Pro series phones are expected to include 50-megapixel triple back cameras and 5,000mAh batteries apiece. The Realme 12 Pro+ is said to feature a 64-megapixel Omnivision OV64B sensor with a 3x periscope telephoto lens.

The official website's new Realme 12 Pro series landing page hints at the lineup's January introduction. It does not specify a date; tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) suggested that the phones could launch in India on 31 January at 12pm IST. He also stated that the Realme 12 Pro model would be available in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue, while the Realme 12 Pro+ may include an extra Explorer Red colour option. Both models will likely be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB combinations, with the base model also offering 12GB + 256GB.