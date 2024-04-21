From Idea to Reality: AI-Driven low Code Solutions Transform Industries Globally

The AI-driven low-code solutions are accelerating innovation by enabling rapid concept-to-reality transformation, reducing costs, streamlining maintenance, ensuring quality, and facilitating seamless integration across industries.

Artificial intelligence can completely transform industries altogether, improve the customers' experience, as well as speed up internal operations. However, many businesses have struggled to penetrate the market as they have run into the typical barriers to entry as they require a highly skilled workforce and huge financial investment. Fortunately, low-code AI tools and platforms have arisen, providing AI accessibility in a way that hasn’t been seen before. The technological world is changing and evolving, and low-code platforms have become an integral part of it. These platforms facilitate the entire development process for the users by getting rid of the barriers to access and making it adaptable to a diverse group of grounds, thus eliminating the need to put in complex coding effort. Hence, artificial intelligence is no longer exclusive to some professionals, i.e. doctors, lawyers, marketers, teachers, or project managers, but is available to all.

According to Gartner, around 66% of large firms use at least four low-code platforms, and by 2024, low-code platforms are expected to drive 65% of all app development functions. As a result, McKinsey highlights the huge cost savings and quicker application development processes associated with low-code development platforms, resulting in a 90% decrease in development time. Furthermore, the global low-code industry is expected to reach $257.9 billion by 2026, as per Gartner's predictions. This quick expansion highlights the growing need for AI applications, as well as the critical role low-code and no-code platforms play in enabling quick AI development solutions across the globe.

Here’s a look at how AI-driven low-code solutions transform industries globally-

Accelerating Innovation: AI-driven low-code solutions facilitate the faster transformation of concepts into reality. It takes a while to launch and modify traditional coding techniques. However, low-code development allows you to employ pre-made components and drag-and-drop elements, which speeds up the process. This speedy turnaround keeps industries competitive in today's fast-paced digital world by enabling them to swiftly spread innovative ideas throughout the world.

Reduced Costs: The capacity of low-code platforms to drastically reduce costs is one of its most apparent advantages. Using low-code is far less expensive than creating solutions from scratch or merging different systems one at a time. Industries all over the world find it easier to realise their ideas without going over budget because of this cost-effectiveness. This is a major reason why AI-powered low-code solutions are revolutionising industries around the world and lowering the barrier to innovation for all.

Effortless Maintenance: By streamlining the application maintenance process, low-code solutions save effort and time. While handling updates, bug fixes, and app upkeep might be difficult, low-code solutions make these jobs easier. Productivity is maintained at a high level without requiring a lot of human labour by effectively managing applications and digital channels. This feature emphasises even further how AI-driven low-code solutions are changing businesses across the globe by easing the maintenance burden and facilitating more seamless operations.

Ensuring Quality: Since no-code solutions are designed for users without considerable technical experience, default configurations, and security measures must be carefully planned. Certain AI solutions integrate human review features to minimise setup errors and mitigate any security risks. This strategy improves platform usability and guarantees seamless functioning for users with various levels of technical proficiency. It's an essential component of the worldwide revolution enabled by low-code AI solutions.

Seamless Integration: Software integration used to be a laborious and expensive procedure that required developers, documentation, and thorough testing. However, in the technologically driven world, this is made easier with low-code development's pre-built connectors, live debugging, and coding-free web service creation. This simplified integration process speeds up the idea-to-reality process and reflects the disruptive potential of AI-driven low-code solutions across global sectors.

Leveraging The Power of AI-Driven Low-Code Solutions!

The convergence of artificial intelligence and low-code development is revolutionising industries worldwide. With accelerated innovation, reduced costs, effortless maintenance, ensuring quality, and seamless integration, AI-driven low-code solutions are transforming abstract ideas into tangible realities. Embracing these revolutionary technologies gives organisations a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, fostering creativity, efficiency, and agility. Therefore, as AI continues to democratise access to technology and transform businesses globally, the future is full of opportunity.

Author: Lalit Mehta,Co-Founder & CEO,Decimal Technologies