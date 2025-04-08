Future-Proofing Dementia Care

Imagine struggling to remember where you placed your keys or forgetting important daily tasks. Now, imagine if your home could remind you, adapt to your needs, and evolve as your cognitive abilities change. That’s the vision of Dr. Alisha Pradhan, assistant professor of informatics at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), whose groundbreaking research explores how assistive technology can help people with mild dementia live independently.

Pradhan, alongside Dr. Emma Dixon from Clemson University, is leading a three-year, $600,000 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant project titled Future Proofing for Age-Related Changing Cognitive Abilities Using Smart Objects as Assistive Technologies. The project aims to develop customizable assistive tools that can adapt to an individual’s changing cognitive and physical needs.

Understanding the Need: Dementia Beyond Memory Loss

Dementia is often associated with memory decline, but it also affects sensory perception and physical abilities. A person might be able to read a 12-point font in the morning but need a larger font by evening. Some may struggle with voice recognition systems that are optimized for younger speech patterns, leading to frustration and errors. These challenges highlight the need for personalized and evolving solutions.

“People with dementia have an idea of how they want to prepare for their future," explains Pradhan. “They know what they need and how they can structure their environment to support their independence.”

A Real-World Example:

One inspiring case from Pradhan’s research is a man who trained his dog to respond to Amazon Alexa commands, fetching his medication when needed. This demonstrates how people creatively use technology to meet their evolving needs—if given the right tools.

The Three-Phase Approach to Assistive Technology

Pradhan and Dixon’s research is structured into three key phases:

Understanding User Needs – Interviewing people with cognitive impairments to identify daily challenges and moments where assistance is required. Co-Designing Customizable Tools – Developing modular assistive technology that can be adapted by users themselves. Prototypes include: A smart doormat that reminds users what to take when leaving the house.

that reminds users what to take when leaving the house. A plant holder that sends alerts when it’s time to water the plant. Evaluating Real-World Impact – Assessing how these tools improve independence, engagement, and quality of life for people with dementia.

“We will use these prototypes as conversation starters," says Pradhan. “The goal is to help people imagine what they can create if given control over their own assistive tech.”

DIY Assistive Tech: Making Innovation Accessible

One of the most promising aspects of this research is accessibility. Pradhan emphasizes that the necessary components—simple sensors and microcontrollers—are affordable and widely available online. The team is working on user-friendly training materials to enable people to build their own assistive tools.

“If we can create widely accessible training materials, then anyone can build their own assistive technology,” says Pradhan.

The Bigger Picture: Teaching Inclusivity in Tech

This research also has broader implications for technology development. Most AI and voice recognition systems are trained using speech data from young adults, making them less effective for seniors. This highlights the need for inclusive AI training models that accommodate diverse users.

Moreover, technology can play a role in mental health. People with dementia face higher risks of depression, but adaptive technology can enhance their autonomy and engagement, ultimately improving mental and physical well-being.

A Future Where Technology Adapts to You

Beyond this project, NJIT is fostering a tech ecosystem for senior citizens:

Dr. Michael Lee is launching a program to teach coding to older Newark residents.

David Lubliner teaches geriatric engineering in NJIT’s School of Applied Engineering and Technology.

Chitra Dorai, AI entrepreneur, will be speaking at NJIT’s Murray Center for Women in Technology on AI applications for neurodegenerative disorders.

Giving Users Control: The Key to Success

One of the biggest lessons from Pradhan’s research is that assuming what older adults need leads to failure. Many well-intentioned innovations, like high-tech medication reminders, often go unused because they don’t align with user preferences.

“We keep building the newest, fanciest assistive tech, but often people don’t want it,” says Pradhan. “The key is giving them agency in the design process.”

A Step Toward Inclusive Innovation

As the world’s aging population grows, future-proofing dementia care is not just a research project—it’s a necessity. Pradhan’s work at NJIT is a crucial step toward a future where technology evolves with its users, ensuring dignity, independence, and a higher quality of life for people living with dementia.

By shifting the focus from one-size-fits-all solutions to customizable, user-driven innovations, we can create a world where technology adapts to individuals—not the other way around.

