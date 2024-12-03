Systech: Driving IT Innovation and Customer Success Across Industries

1. Systech has been in the IT business for over two decades. Can you provide an overview of your journey and how you’ve positioned yourself as a leader in the market?

Systech, founded in 1998 and headquartered in Bangalore, has steadily grown over the last 26 years. We’ve established ourselves as a leader in IT systems integration, deploying more than 250,000 endpoint devices across various sectors, including manufacturing, fintech, and software. Our growth stems from a strong customer-centric focus, ensuring seamless integration of cutting-edge IT infrastructure solutions including Lenovo’s industry-leading products, solutions and services, which have been central to maintaining our competitive edge.

We've always prioritized building long-term partnerships by offering value-added services such as monthly on-site visits and rapid problem resolution. This has allowed us to maintain hands-on involvement in our clients' success, helping them stay agile and resilient in today’s dynamic IT landscape.

2. How has Lenovo’s innovation and support contributed to Systech’s ability to stay ahead of industry demands?

Lenovo’s partnership with Systech enables us to deliver industry-leading solutions tailored to our customers' needs. As a platinum partner, we leverage Lenovo’s comprehensive product portfolio—especially ThinkPad, ThinkBook and ThinkCentre devices—to ensure high performance and reliability across diverse sectors. Lenovo’s ongoing training and support equip our teams to quickly and effectively resolve customer challenges. Their commitment to innovation strengthens our competitive edge, allowing us to deliver consistent value.

3. Can you share some examples of customer success stories that highlight Systech’s unique approach?

We have had remarkable success with Ephicacy and Ignitarium—two partnerships that truly reflect our relationship-driven approach.

Ephicacy, a leading provider of data analytics in the clinical industry, faced significant disruptions due to delays in service support for over 400 users. It impacted their ability to sustain productivity, operational efficiency, and meet critical industry standards.

• We resolved this by transitioning them to Lenovo’s L-series and T-series ThinkPads, providing proactive, end-to-end support across their 800+ endpoints. • By maintaining a continuous feedback loop, we’ve ensured seamless operations, adapting to their evolving needs.

• This resulted in streamlined processes and faster, more consistent support that enabled them to comply with regulatory requirements and maintain business continuity.

With Ignitarium, a product engineering services company, we faced challenges due to price sensitivity and strong legacy preferences, where clients hesitated to switch from familiar technologies despite the benefits of improved performance and cost-effectiveness. Service delays worsened these concerns, as clients feared operational disruptions and added costs.

• We introduced demo units and demonstrated Lenovo’s superior performance and value.

• When Ignitarium needed critical IT infrastructure for a new office in Chennai, we delivered it within an hour—something no other vendor could achieve!

Over the last seven years, they’ve come to trust us as their go-to partner for future growth.

4. Why did Systech choose Lenovo as a preferred partner, and how has this collaboration helped you grow in the market?

Our choice of partner is grounded in reliable, high-performance products that meet our clients' diverse IT needs. With their support, we’ve tackled complex challenges for clients like Ephicacy and Ignitarium, delivering agile, end-to-end IT solutions without compromise. This partnership has been integral to our ability to provide adaptable and dependable solutions, helping us achieve steady growth and maintain a market-leading 85% client retention rate. It’s a collaboration that empowers us to deliver IT that drives growth for both Systech and our clients.

5. How has Systech evolved in recent years, and what strategies have supported your business growth?

In the last five years, our business has grown 30% year-on-year.

• A key driver has been our shift toward becoming a comprehensive IT solutions provider.

• We no longer just offer hardware—we provide full-service IT solutions that align with our customers' long-term objectives.

• We’ve also invested in fresh talent and modernized our sales teams with training in Lenovo’s smarter technology solutions and contemporary selling strategies.

This has allowed us to stay agile and meet the growing demand for AI, cloud, and security solutions.

6. With AI and cloud technologies becoming central to IT infrastructure, how is Systech preparing for these changes?

AI and cloud technologies are the future of IT, and we are well-prepared to scale alongside them. Some of our clients are still exploring these technologies, while others are already adopting them. Our sales teams are AI-certified and trained in Lenovo’s cloud solutions, allowing us to guide customers through these transitions with confidence and expertise. Lenovo’s ongoing product innovations ensure that we can offer our clients future-proof solutions, especially as they explore the adoption of AI and cloud technologies.

7. Sustainability is a growing concern for many businesses. How does Systech address this?

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important, especially for large enterprises.

• Lenovo’s carbon offset services have been instrumental in supporting our eco-conscious businesses reduce their carbon footprint.

• For smaller businesses, we’ve implemented initiatives like Asset Recovery Services to minimize e-waste.

Our goal is to align our IT services with sustainable practices that benefit our clients and the planet.