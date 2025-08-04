Tata Harrier EV Sets New Standard for Electric SUVs

Tata Motors’ most advanced SUV has dual-motor AWD, six terrain modes, remote parking, Samsung QLED displays, and a tech stack for the future of EVs in India.

Advertisment

Tata Harrier EV: Predator Goes Electric

Tata Motors has gone all out with the Harrier EV. This is India’s first premium electric SUV that is not a modified vehicle but a brand-new architecture. With over 600 km of certified range, dual-motor AWD, advanced driver assistance, and immersive infotainment features, the Harrier EV shows an automaker that is confident in its technology and timing. At the heart of the new car is Tata’s Acti.ev platform designed with electric powertrains in mind from the start. This is not an evolution of the ICE Harrier but a fully thought-through platform that has a flat floor to enable a balanced weight distribution and what looks like a scalable structure for the various electric models to follow.

Not reimagined but reengineered for electric

Acti.ev Plus Generation 2 platform is based on the OMEGAArc chassis, which is derived from Land Rover’s D8. But Tata has extensively reworked it to optimize battery placement, thermal management, and drivetrain efficiency. The flat floor design gives more cabin space. The platform is rigid enough to support 5-star Bharat NCAP and AWD configurations. Dimension-wise, the Harrier EV is 4,607 mm long and 2,132 mm wide with a wheelbase of 2,741 mm. It has a practical 502-liter boot and a 35-liter front trunk. Key underpinnings include MacPherson strut front suspension and multilink at the rear. Both are tuned for Indian roads.

Dual motor QWD system and terrain intelligence

Harrier EV’s biggest feature is Quad Wheel Drive, or QWD. It has a 158 PS front induction motor and a 238 PS rear permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 504 Nm of torque. 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. Six intelligent terrain modes are available. Normal, Snow and Grass, Mud and Ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl, and Custom. The SUV dynamically distributes torque with software-based vectoring that improves traction and control on tough terrain.

Regenerative braking has four levels and can be controlled through paddle shifters. You can also enable single-pedal mode for city driving. The Harrier EV can climb 47 percent of a hill and wade through 600 mm of water.

Battery, range, and bidirectional energy features

At the heart is a 75-kilowatt-hour liquid-cooled lithium iron phosphate battery pack. Certified under MIDC conditions, the Harrier EV has a range of 622 kilometers. Both the motor and battery have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Fast charging: A 120-kilowatt DC charger charges 20-80% in 25 minutes. A 7.2-kilowatt AC wall box charges fully in under 11 hours. A 15 amp plug point takes 29 hours and is a backup option.

Bidirectional charging features:

Vehicle to Load, or V2L, up to 3.3 kilowatts for tools or appliances

Vehicle-to-vehicle, or V2V, 5 kilowatts to charge another EV

System restricts energy sharing if state of charge drops below 30%

Tata Power has over 22,000 charging points across India.

Safety and remote parking

The Harrier EV has Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems with 22 real-time safety features. These include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, auto emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alerts, and reverse assist that records and repeats the last 50 meters of forward motion. Two features stand out. Auto Park Assist does parallel, perpendicular, and angled parking. Remote Parking uses your smartphone to park the car in tight spots. Transparent Mode gives you a live camera view under the car for off-road or pothole navigation.

All wheels have disc brakes with an independent vacuum braking system calibrated for smooth braking.

Samsung QLED and JBL in the cabin

Inside, the Harrier EV has the world’s first Samsung Neo QLED display in a passenger vehicle. 14.53-inch screen with 1,200 nits of brightness and 95% NTSC color gamut. Built with Harman, the display has 5 mm bezels for an immersive experience.

10-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Tata Communications’ MOVE platform. Live vehicle tracking, 5G readiness, roaming in over 120 countries, and over-the-air updates. Built on NVIDIA Drive Hyperion with AI features and future in-car apps on Tata’s Arcade EV.

Comparing the Harrier EV to its closest rival

The Mahindra XEV 9e is the most direct competitor but the Harrier EV leads in multiple specifications and technologies.

Feature Tata Harrier EV Mahindra XEV 9e Max Power (AWD) ~390 PS (dual‑motor AWD) 231 PS (59 kWh) / 286 PS (79 kWh), RWD only Torque 504 Nm 380 Nm Range (MIDC) Up to 627 km 542 km (59 kWh), 656 km (79 kWh) Terrain Modes 6 terrain response modes 4 drive modes + 4-level regen braking Infotainment Display 14.5″ QLED center + 12.25″ cluster + 10.25″ passenger display Triple 12.3″ displays (driver, infotainment, passenger) Audio System JBL 10-speaker with Dolby Atmos 16-speaker Harman Kardon premium system Remote Parking Full Auto Park Assist and Summon Partial (Pack 1 & 2), Full Auto Park (Pack 3) Fast Charging Speed Up to 120 kW DC Up to 180 kW DC (79 kWh) / ~140 kW (59 kWh) Bi‑directional Charging Supports V2L and V2V V2L only (no V2V confirmed) Battery Warranty Lifetime (for first private owner) 8 years / 1.6 lakh km

Powered by Tata’s connected ecosystem

The Harrier EV is part of Tata UniEVerse. A deliberate alignment of Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Elxsi, Tata Chemicals, and Tata Finance, thus controlling design, battery science, software, infrastructure, and finance across the electric vehicle continuum. Tata’s shift from internal combustion engine plants to new electric vehicle manufacturing facilities is a clear example of merging old with new.

A high-voltage commitment

The Tata Harrier EV shows what Indian manufacturers can do when hardware, software, and scale meet. It’s not just meeting performance, intelligence features, and software upgrades; it’s creating them. Remote parking, AI driving aids, rugged terrain modes, and energy distribution—when it doesn’t deliver, it creates new expectations.

More For You

How AI is Making Electronics Smarter, Safer, and More Personal

Reimagining the future of electric two-wheelers