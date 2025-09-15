The Changing Landscape of EV Fleet Management

India’s EV revolution is rapidly moving beyond passenger vehicles and into the realm of fleet electrification. But while the headlines often focus on new launches and charging milestones, the real innovation lies in the background: in how fleets are managed, batteries repurposed, and data turned into decisions.

During a recent industry discussion with Kunal Mundra, Founder and CEO, Astranova Mobility, formerly Electrifi Mobility, a compelling case emerged for how EV fleet management is shifting from hardware-focused deployment to a systems-oriented approach — one that integrates energy, analytics, charging strategy, and end-of-life battery management under a single operational vision.

Rethinking Charging: No One-Size-Fits-All Approach

A recurring theme in the discussion was the fragmented nature of EV charging infrastructure in India. For commercial fleets, the ideal charging method depends entirely on the form factor, use case, and operational rhythm.

Light commercial EVs used for last-mile delivery may benefit from battery swapping, while heavier logistics vehicles require fast DC charging to maintain uptime. However, instead of enforcing a single model across all vehicle types, forward-thinking operators are leaning into charging flexibility — offering fleets a tailored combination of slow charging, fast charging, and hardware-agnostic integration.

The focus is shifting from installing more chargers to making sure the right charger exists in the right place, for the right vehicle.

The Quiet Preparation for Vehicle-to-Grid in India

While Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) remains aspirational for most markets, the long-term potential in India is significant — particularly for fleet operators who own thousands of electric vehicles that spend considerable time parked.

The concept, as explained during the interview, is not just about pushing energy back into the grid. It’s about monetizing that energy intelligently. For fleet owners, V2G can become a recurring revenue stream that subsidizes operating costs or even accelerates electric vehicle fleet leasing adoption models.

Yet, V2G’s real-world deployment is still hindered by infrastructure immaturity. Compatibility between chargers and vehicles is inconsistent, regulatory frameworks are still evolving, and battery technology hasn’t matured enough to handle frequent bidirectional flows without degrading performance. Despite these constraints, leading operators are already preparing their fleets, platforms, and hardware ecosystems for a future where V2G becomes viable.

From Chaos to Compatibility: The Interoperability Shift

Just a few years ago, EV charging in India was riddled with incompatibility issues. Fleets struggled with chargers that worked only for select vehicle models, and Charge Point Operators (CPOs) often operated in siloed networks.

That picture has slowly changed.

Today, thanks to maturing standards and government-backed frameworks, interoperability is no longer optional — it's expected. Fleets can now plug into diverse charging networks without worrying about compatibility, while CPOs are embracing open protocols to enable cross-platform access.

This evolution has significantly reduced downtime and operational friction. In the context of EV fleet management, it also means that fewer resources are spent troubleshooting, and more time can be devoted to scaling operations.

Battery Lifecycle Management Is Now a Core Competency

Another major challenge discussed in the interview was the misconception that a battery’s journey ends when it’s removed from a vehicle. In reality, batteries continue to be assets long after their vehicle performance declines.

Through real-time tracking using IoT sensors and analytics platforms, fleet operators are increasingly treating batteries like data-rich entities. Their health, usage patterns, and degradation curves are analyzed to determine whether they should be:

Repaired and kept in service

Refurbished for deployment in slower vehicles

Repurposed for second-life stationary applications

Or responsibly recycled through certified third-party providers

This structured approach to battery lifecycle management doesn’t just reduce waste — it also optimizes asset value and supports compliance with India’s Battery Waste Management Rules (BWMR) 2022.

However, as highlighted in the discussion, regulation is still catching up. Operators often find themselves innovating faster than compliance can adapt. The BWMR framework is a solid starting point, but will need regular updates to stay relevant in a fast-moving ecosystem.

Full-Stack EV Platforms: The Invisible Infrastructure

Much of the progress in commercial EV adoption in India is made possible not by what’s visible — like chargers or vehicles — but by what happens behind the scenes.

Modern full-stack EV platforms now handle everything from real-time telematics and route optimization to predictive maintenance, driver behavior insights, and integrated billing. This “invisible layer” is what allows EV fleets to operate at scale without being slowed down by logistical noise.

Rather than chasing headlines about range or top speed, operators are investing in backend systems that adapt to regulations, integrate across OEMs, and grow with data at the core.

Managing Fleets in the Electric Age Requires a New Playbook

The future of EV fleet management in India will not be defined by vehicle specs alone. It will be shaped by how intelligently energy is moved, how efficiently batteries are used, and how well systems interconnect.

What came through in this interview-based discussion is a clear shift from product-centric thinking to platform-centric execution. The companies leading this space aren’t just deploying EVs — they’re building ecosystems that account for charging complexity, energy reuse, interoperability, and long-term sustainability.

As India pushes toward decarbonizing mobility, the heavy lifting will be done behind the curtain — by platforms, data models, and operational systems that ensure electric fleets can thrive in a fragmented, fast-changing environment.