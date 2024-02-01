Galaxy A05s Gets a Makeover? Galaxy F14 Leak Teases Specs for Budget Fans

Samsung Galaxy F14 4G could arrive in India shortly. The 5G edition of the device was released in India in March 2023. Details regarding the 4G version are currently available online. The claimed handset's user manual provided information about its design and essential specs. A user manual for the Galaxy M14 4G was also found online. Galaxy M14 4G and Galaxy F14 4G are expected to have similar designs. Notably, the Galaxy M14 5G model debuted in India in April 2023.

The Galaxy A05s is now the Galaxy F14 4G

The Galaxy A05s is now the Galaxy F14 4G on the Google Play Console. According to the description, the Galaxy F14 4G may have a full-HD+ screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU, and an Android 13 UI. The speculated device will likely be a renamed version of the Samsung Galaxy A05s, released in India in October 2023.

Meanwhile, another MySmartPrice report claimed to have found user manuals for both the Galaxy F14 4G and the Galaxy M14 4G. According to the report, the handsets' model numbers are SM-E145F and SM-M145F. The support page for the latter model was also said to be live on the Samsung India website, although we were still looking for it at the time of writing.

Galaxy M14 4G and Galaxy F14 4G should have comparable designs

According to the user manual's diagrams, the Galaxy M14 4G and Galaxy F14 4G should have comparable designs. The phones have flat displays with narrow bezels, a thick chin, and a central water drop notch for the front camera. The volume rockers and power buttons in the Galaxy M14 4G and Galaxy F14 4G are located on the right side of the smartphone, with a USB Type-C connector, headphone jack, speaker grille, and microphone on the bottom.

The Galaxy M14 4G and Galaxy F14 4G models' triple rear cameras are in small, circular, independent units positioned vertically in the upper left corner of the back panel. A smaller, spherical LED flash unit emerges next to the cameras. There are currently no more details available regarding the handsets.

Samsung's Galaxy A05s: Price

Samsung's Galaxy A05s was released in the country in black, light green, and light violet, with a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Later, in November 2023, the business launched a 4GB + 128GB model for Rs. 13,999.