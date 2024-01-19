Galaxy S24 Series India Prices Might Surprise You: Flagship on a Budget

The Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models make up the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, which the company unveiled on Wednesday. The most recent flagship smartphones from the tech giant based in South Korea come with 200-megapixel rear cameras and 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Displays. The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra model has up to 1TB of storage and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU with 12GB of RAM. The three phones in the series are all powered by One UI 6.1, which is based on Android 14, and they will receive seven security patches and seven Android OS upgrades, corresponding to Google's support window for the Pixel 8 series of phones.

Many of the capabilities that Samsung has highlighted for the Galaxy S24 series are powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The devices have a ProVisual Engine that allows for features like Super HDR compatibility in third-party apps, generative AI picture editing, and a new Instant Slow-mo capability.

Prices of the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra in India

The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in India is Rs. 1,29,999 for the base configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. In addition, two further varieties are available: 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB, which cost Rs. 1,39,999 and Rs. 1,59,999, respectively. Titanium Grey, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black colour variants will be offered for the phone. Three unique colours—Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange—will also be available to online phone buyers.

The Galaxy S24 will be available from the firm for Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 89,999 in the 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB variants, respectively. In the meantime, the 12GB + 256GB option of the Galaxy S24+ is available for Rs. 1,09,999, while the 12 GB + 512 GB model is priced at Rs. 99,999. While the Galaxy S24+ will only be available in Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black, the Galaxy S24 will be available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black. In addition, the phones come in Sapphire Blue and Jade Green, although these can only be purchased online.

All Galaxy S24 versions are now available for pre-order both online and in-person. Consumers who reserve a Galaxy S24 Ultra or Galaxy S24+ in advance will receive rewards totaling Rs. 22,000. If you book the 256GB storage option in advance, you will receive a free upgrade to the 512GB option. A Rs. 12,000 upgrade bonus is also yours. Benefits for the Galaxy S24 are valued at Rs. 15,000 and consist solely of an upgrade incentive.

Those who pre-book the Galaxy S24 series on the official India website during today's Samsung Live event will also receive a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo, valued at Rs. 4,999.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Out of the box, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra runs One UI 6.1, based on Android 14. A 6.8-inch quad-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz is featured. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which has 12GB of RAM.

With four cameras total—a 200-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a 5x optical zoom and an f/3.4 aperture, and a 10-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture—Samsung has fitted the Galaxy S24 Ultra with multiple cameras. The phone boasts a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies and making video calls.

On the Galaxy S24 Ultra, storage capacity is up to 1TB. The smartphone has a USB Type-C port, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, 4G LTE, 5G, and Wi-Fi 7. The Galaxy S24 Ultra phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W; the charging brick is not included in the package. It supports Wireless PowerShare and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. The phone is 162.3x79x8.6mm in size, weighs 233g, and is rated IP68 for dust and water-resistant.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+

There are several specifications that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ have in common with the Galaxy S24 Ultra variant. With a 6.2-inch full-HD+ screen on the basic model and a 6.7-inch quad-HD+ display on the Galaxy S24+, both phones have the same display features as the Ultra variant. The firm must still disclose the CPU that will power both S24 and S24+. There will be 8GB and 12GB of RAM available for these phones, respectively.

A 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture are all included in the Samsung devices' configuration. The smartphone's selfie camera is identical to that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra variant.

With one exception—these models support Wi-Fi 6E networks—both offer up to 512GB of internal storage and the same connection options as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a 25W and 45W wired charging capability, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ have 4,900mAh and 4,000mAh batteries, respectively. Additionally, they provide IP68 for water and dust resistance. The S24+ model weighs 196g and measures 158.5x75.9x7.7mm, whereas the normal model weighs 147x70.6x7.6mm and 167g.