5 Free PC Games in 2025
Check out the top 5 free PC games in 2025! From action to strategy, these must-play titles offer great gameplay without costing a dime. Start playing today!
Epic Games' Neo Era takes Fortnite to the next level. That's because—literally—those jetpacks and hoverboards give the game a thrilling new dimension. The cyberpunk aesthetic is pretty cool too.
Riot Games' League of Legends has been around for over 10 years—and still has over 100 million active players each month. That's a testament to just how engaging its strategy is. You get to
Originally a paid title, Destiny 2 is now one of the best free-to-play shooters on PC. The base game has Player vs. Environment (PvE) story-based missions, Player vs. Player (PvP) missions
If you like open-world exploration and action RPG combat, Genshin Impact is a game you shouldn’t sleep on. Set in the beautiful world of Teyvat, this game has amazing visuals
That's Rocket League—not only is it fast-paced, but its skill ceiling is as high as it gets, making it one of the most played games both casually and competitively. You can even play it cross