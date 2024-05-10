Apple is Launching 5 New Games on its Apple Arcade Platform on June 6

Apple is enriching its gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, with an array of exciting additions. Among the forthcoming titles are Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, Return to Monkey Island+, Tomb of the Mask+, Fabulous—Wedding Disaster+, and Where Cards Fall—a captivating puzzle game tailored for the Apple Vision Pro.

Where Cards Fall

Where Cards Fall, designed specifically for the innovative Apple Vision Pro, marks Cupertino's venture into mixed-reality gaming. Players embark on a puzzle-solving journey, navigating through 50 intricate challenges that demand both creativity and strategic prowess. Boasting tactile, user-friendly controls meticulously crafted by Apple, gamers can manipulate virtual card structures with intuitive gestures. Set to debut on May 30, Where Cards Fall promises an immersive experience like no other.

Tomb of the Mask+

In the enigmatic world of Tomb of the Mask+, players unearth a mysterious mask within a treacherous tomb, navigating through perilous labyrinths to secure their freedom. With retro-inspired gameplay, players must navigate traps, enemies, and obstacles to escape the tomb's clutches. Tomb of the Mask+ joins Apple Arcade's roster on June 6, promising thrilling adventures for retro gaming enthusiasts.

Return to Monkey Island Plus

Return to Monkey Island Plus resurrects the beloved Monkey Island series, inviting players to embark on an adventure as the iconic Guybrush Threepwood, alongside his formidable foes LeChuck and Elaine Marley. With classic point-and-click controls and a plethora of islands to explore, the game beckons players to unravel its mysteries. Scheduled for release on June 6, Return to Monkey Island Plus offers a nostalgic journey for fans old and new.

Wedding Disaster+



Fabulous: Wedding Disaster+ offers a departure into the glitzy world of fashion and romance, challenging players to conquer the New York bridal scene with their design prowess. From crafting exquisite dresses to navigating bridal boutiques across six glamorous locations, players immerse themselves in the whirlwind of wedding planning. Coming to Apple Arcade on June 6, Fabulous – Wedding Disaster+ promises an enthralling blend of style and strategy.

Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse

In the whimsical realm of Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, crafted by Ubisoft, players delve into a deck-building adventure spanning diverse universes. From encountering knights and ninjas to cowboy Rabbids and pirates, the game promises a rollicking escapade across varied landscapes. Available on Apple Arcade from June 6, players can explore the eccentric realms of Rabbids in this imaginative quest.



Apple Arcade continues to expand its library with recent additions like Cypher 007, Jet Dragon, Disney SpellStrick, and What the Car? catering to diverse gaming preferences. In India, the subscription service boasts over 200 games, offering unlimited entertainment at a nominal fee of Rs 99 per month. With a diverse lineup and accessible pricing, Apple Arcade remains a premier destination for gaming enthusiasts worldwide.